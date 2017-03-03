Photo Release: Expand abroad

Bangkok--3 Mar--Areeya Property Mr. Wisit Laohapoonrungsee (middle), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Areeya Property PLC., welcomed Malaysia's leading media publication journalists for an exclusive interview unveiling his business vision towards Thailand's property market. The speech includes the missions of the company as well as detials of the company's premium project "A Space I/D Asoke-Ratchada". In addtition, Areeya has plans to officially launch two new high-end projects later this year, located in super prime areas of Bangkok: Sukhumivt 53 and Ratchadamri road. These projects themselves will worth over THB 10 billion, moving the company upwards to be a leading residential development company in Thailand. Foreign investors will be Areeya's main target and will be approached by product's four key strengths; location, design, quality of product and pre- and after-sale service.

