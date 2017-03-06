Photo Release: Topping Ceremony at Whizdom Avenue Ratchada Ladprao

Bangkok--6 Mar--MQDC Khun Assada Kaeokhiao – Deputy Chief Operating Officer MQDC hosted 'Topping Ceremony at Whizdom Avenue Ratchada – Ladprao construction site' to celebrate the construction progress as planned for Whizdom Avenue Ratchada Ladprao project. The ceremony was witnessed by key VIP guests including Khun Chaovarit Songnavarath – Director of Chatujak district; Khun Surasak Trichantapakorn – Head of Chatujak Civil Construction along with construction partnership; Khun Viroj Chareontra – Managing Director, PreBuild Co., Ltd.; Khun Rungsan Kiettiyos – Managing Director, Abuild Co., Ltd; and MQDC management team at Whizdom Avenue Ratchada – Ladprao project. The project is expected to be completed in 2017.

Latest Press Release

