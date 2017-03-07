Whizdom 101 Semi-Finalist in Smart Cities - Clean Energy Project

Bangkok--7 Mar--MQDC

Mr. Sutha Ruengchaipaiboon, Executive Vice President of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) receives a plaque from Dr. Tawarath Sutabutra, Director General of the Energy Policy and Planning Office. The award commemorates the selection of Whizdom 101 (by MQDC) as a semi-finalist in the first round of the inaugural 'Smart Cities – Clean Energy' Project a competition organized by Ministry of Energy and the Thai Green Building Institute at Centra Hotel, Government Complex and Convention Center Cheang Wattana.

Whizdom 101 made it to the semi-finalist round through strong focus and application of "Sustainnovation" a core operational concept used by the project developer, MQDC. Sustainnovation is a research-driven approach to development, using insights into human behavior combined with applied innovation in energy and resource use and an appreciation of integrated eco-systems to optimize the emotional and physical health and well-being of the consumer's quality of life.

The Smart-Cities Clean Energy Project is the first completion of its kind in Thailand and is an initiative by the Ministry of Energy and the Thailand Green Building Institute to provide meaningful support and recognition to projects whose goal is smart urban living combined with efficient consumption of energy and other vital resources. In the next round of the competition the 16 semi-finalist projects will be required to demonstrate more detailed master plans for smart city development including construction budget estimation including overall economic analysis.