Photo Release: BHIRAJ BURI reveals IVORY SHADOW at BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier to its partner companies for the first time

Bangkok--7 Mar

Dr. Prasarn Bhiraj Buri President and CEO of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP and Pitiphatr Buri, Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP welcomes Winyou Wanichsiriroj, Executive Vice President of Design 103 International Ltd, a consulting and architecture firm that designed BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier, BHIRAJ TOWER at BITEC and IVORY SHADOW, and other Thai leading partner companies to experience the new and highly innovative world class meeting room and conference facilities for the first time. IVORY SHADOW includes a glass peninsula - an 11 meter long, 180 meter high glass walkway on the 45th floor of BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier, overlooking the Phrom Phong area.

IVORY SHADOW is a world class luxury meeting room and conference facility with sound absorption and lighting technology. IVORY SHADOW, a 570 square meter space, is located on the 45th floor of BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier in the heart of Bangkok's CBD.