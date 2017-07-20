Gyproc introduces moisture-resistant product solutions for homeowners

Bangkok--20 Jul--Vivaldi

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand Gyproc, has introduced moisture-resistant product solutions including Gyproc Glasroc H OCEAN, Gyproc M2TECH and Gyproc Moisture Resistant. The latter in particular is an excellent material for interior wall construction which offers increased protection against the absorption and infiltration of moisture. Apart from wet area usage properties of moisture-resistance, the latest innovation Gyproc M2TECH and Gyproc Glasroc H OCEAN also enhances resistance to the growth of mildew and mould. Moisture-resistant product solutions bring desirable characteristics when compared to traditional gypsum drywall, and offer homeowners premium performance coupled with an extremely long service life.

Gyproc Glasroc H OCEAN provides outstanding performance as a tile backing and wet area board in environments where there is frequent exposure to moisture or high humidity. The product features high technology GRG (Glassfiber Reinforced Gypsum) enamel with fiberglass instead of paper unlike regular gypsum boards. The gypsum core provides water-resistant properties whilst the light blue coloured pre-primed surface repels water that protects the construction. It also provides an optimum surface for direct tiling or smooth decoration.

Gyproc M2TECH, a smart 'Moisture and Mould Resistant' gypsum board, is developed for usage in wet and high-humidity areas. It provides a 9mm board for wet and high-humidity areas. Due to its hygienic quality of inhibition against mould and bacteria, it suits areas of low ventilation. Easy installation and ready for painting or wallpaper attachment, Gyproc M2TECH can be used for wall and ceiling applications in both new construction or renovation projects.

Gyproc Moisture Resistant consists of an aerated gypsum core with water repellent additives encased in (and firmly bonded to) strong moisture resistant paper-liners that are green in colour. It is an enhanced plasterboard with water-repellent additives in the core, and is recommended for use in intermittent moisture applications where additional performance is required such as in kitchen and bathroom walls and ceiling installations by applying waterproofing agent before laying the tile over gypsum boards.

These three moisture-resistant product solutions for wet areas were introduced to provide better protection against the threat of moisture damage over standard drywall, but can be installed and finished just as easily. In addition, Gyproc products offer a number of other benefits related to the appearance, operation and construction of multi-family structures.

Gyproc creates eco-friendly products that can be recycled easily and reused again. Gyproc recognises the importance of environmental conservation to preserve natural resources and reduce pollution in order to sustainably help with global warming issues.

For more information, please visit website http://www.gyproc.co.th/ or https://www.facebook.com/GyprocClub