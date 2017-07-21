DP Ceramic joining hand with #Kohler to open the flagship store showroom expected to tap high-end ceramic sanitary ware market

Bangkok--21 Jul--Make A Wealth Consulting

DP Ceramic Co., Ltd. one of the largest ceramic sanitary ware distributor in Thailand, is moving forward another pace of its market expansion into upper-middle class customers. With a long-standing distributor of global sanitary-ware brands in the Thai market for more than 60 years, DP Ceramic has been recently entrusted by Kohler to open the 'Kohler Flagship Store' showroom, earmarking it the most luxurious and only one sanitary-ware showroom on 700 sqm of space with international standard in the Kingdom.

July 6, 2017 — Prasit Nopparatnapalai, managing director of DP Ceramic Co., Ltd. a market leader of sanitary-ware products, and trendsetter of innovative products and shower cabins for housing projects, said the sanitary-ware market outlook for this year would be more challenged. Especially, those whose products focusing on lower-middle customers tend to be under pressure of the lowering sales growth, reflecting a slowdown of consumer's spending shown in such high as 40 per cent rejection ratio of mortgage loans in the low-end housing market.

He said 2017 was likely be an opportunity year for any businesses with ability to expand into high-end market in where the growth still remains, and ability to serve target customers accordingly what they need. Currently, the customers who are new generations are likely to look up to a variety of lifestyle products, to be interested in decorations, and to admire more unique products. They are prone to either change their furniture collections every three to five years or always make up their home decoration.

With a long experience of over six decades under management of the family's third generation, DP Ceramic is capable marketer with stronghold in lower-middle end market. In the meantime, the firm has built up good business relationship with various global brands for years.

"This year is considered an opportunity to DP Ceramic. The company plans for market penetration by focusing on premium customers, including convenience store clients, offering them more lifestyle products with more designs and innovation in a bid to help them save time and cost of installation," said Prasit.

He added DP Ceramic would bring in products with more technologies and focus on providing customers with services as solutions. Moreover, the company has a variety of products with both renowned local and international brands such as shower cabins and kitchens serviced by highly-expertise and well-minded teams of professionals.

Recently, DP Ceramic has been entrusted by Kohler for exclusive ownership to open the 'Kohler Flagship Store' showroom in Thailand, earmarking it the largest and most luxurious sanitary-ware venue for Kohler brand in the Kingdom. Focusing on 'Brand Experience', the showroom is aimed to open up the target customers' minds to experience with fully integrated services such as advices for decorative designs and budget management as well as being a centre for Kohler branded lifestyle products.

The Kohler showroom with 700 square meters of spaceis located on the first floor of Noble Remix Thong Lo Building on Sukhumvit Road Soi 36. Visitors can reach there by BTS Skytrain via Exit 2 of the Thong Lo Station.

"The Kohler Flagship Store will help boost the company's sales by 30 per cent annually," said Prasit, adding that as planned, the company would penetrate more clients who were housing projects, seek for more business partners, and focus more on innovative products in response to new generation client's needs.