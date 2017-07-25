Noble introduces Around, our exciting new development which continues our success in the vibrant Sukhumvit-Phrom Phong area

Bangkok--25 Jul--Noble Development

Noble Development, a leader of condominium projects along rapid transit lines, is launching a new downtown project "Noble Around Sukhumvit 33" under the concept "Tailor Your New Identity". The development builds on the success of sites near BTS Phrom Phong and the EM District, with the latter just 350 metres away, and access walkways scheduled for the future. It is the first time the company has implemented Home Automation technology for busy lifestyles and needs, with a starting price of only 5.5 million baht.

Mr. Kitti Thanakitamnuay, Chief Executive Officer of Noble Development Public Co., Ltd., said "Our previous success with Noble BE33 at Sukhumvit-PhromPhong found continuous take-up, so our next policy was to develop "Noble Around Sukhumvit 33" with an investment budget over 2 billion baht. This is under the concept "Tailor Your New Identity", a high-contrast life in a multicultural district, reflecting today's modern pause-play lifestyle. "Noble Around Sukhumvit 33 is in the heart of Sukhumvit, next to BTS Phrom Phong and the new district which has grown up around world-class shopping mall The Emporium, the EmQuartier and the EmSphere opening in the future. It is a bustling centre for businesses, schools and leading hospitals catering to the diverse lifestyles of the younger generation. "Sukhumvit-Phrom Phong is the ultimate high-end residential city-centre location, ever popular among both Thais and foreigners. Whether purchased for residence or just investment, it is surely excellent value for money."

"Noble Around Sukhumvit 33" is a 25-floor residential building comprising 268 units on a site of 1-2-95.8 rai. Outstanding interior decor caters to every need with Material Collaboration Design, a complete look which is perhaps unfamiliar but striking. The materials and colors match distinctively in every component for design cadence and dimension with individual character. The 1-bedroom units have space of 27-51 square metres, and the 2-bedroom units, 54-65 square metres. The project is the first implementation of Home Automation, the latest technology for superior convenience, controlling lighting and home appliances from a touch screen, smartphone or other internet-connected device, to fulfill the needs of residents in every unit. Most importantly, the project is also furnished with extensive green space under the concept of Forest on the Hill, giving another perspective on the city through a curtain of nature. Residents can feel as if they are hiking in a forest, despite living in an urban core. The gardens are on four floors in four layouts. Escape Garden gives shade along the entrance path to the condo from big trees along both sides. Forest Valley is a recreational space for activities which are personal but not isolated, as the active space is layered with high and low layers catering to the functions of every lifestyle. Party Hill provides a camping atmosphere for parties, whether large or intimately small, with a large multi-purpose Green Hill tall enough to touch the horizon. Napping Valley is for lying on daybeds in a large forested garden, with a long slope from the 21st to the 22nd floor, for residents to fully experience nature in the heart of the city. Other premium conveniences include Party Lounge, an out-of-the-ordinary indoor space smoothly connecting Living-Dining and the Library. An Infinity Edge Pool which scrapes the sky and is 21 metres long gives a 180-degree view with its own green space, the Sky Garden. Maroon Gym keeps you fit while giving you a view of the city at Sukhumvit. Residents can rest assured with a security system operating 24 hours using the latest Key Card Access technology for every room, and 24-hour security guard patrols

Tailor your New Identity at Noble Around Sukhumvit 33, a new condominium just 350 metres from BTS Phrom Phong and the EM District (with future walkways). Show units can be viewed and registration of reservation rights can be made from 21st July to 3rd August 2017 at the Sales Office, with 360-degree Virtual Reality demonstrations allowing visitors to the Sales Office to experience the project's atmosphere. Reservations open on 6th August at The Okura Prestige Bangkok next to BTS Ploenchit. For additional information please contact 02-251-9955 or visit www.noblehome.com