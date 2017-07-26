Gyproc brings modern styling options to gypsum board ceiling tile market with new design of Gyproc ProClean, the decorative ceiling tile

Gyproc brings modern styling options to gypsum board ceiling tile market with new design of Gyproc ProClean, the decorative ceiling tileReal Estate Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 12:21
Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand Gyproc, introduced its latest products under "Gyproc ProClean Design", the decorative ceiling tile solution offered in 3 new patterns: Blue Pollen, Pink Lobe and Green Flora. The latest pattern range has been launched following the successful introduction of the first pattern "Water Lily" by Gyproc ProClean Design, and Gyproc ProClean Color which is available in four shades: Original White, Sky Blue, Pearl Pink and Crystal Green. The two tile lines can be mixed and matched in traditional chequer or diagonal patterns to achieve bright, airy and clean feeling internal spaces.
Gyproc ProClean Design, a totally decorative ceiling tile with a wide range of modern design and function, combines aesthetic beauty, ease of cleaning, dust-free properties and non-fire propagation (with toxic smoke suppression). It is manufactured from high quality gypsum board faced with special wax paper for easily cleaning.
The new patterns offer simple luxury designs to bring the European floral design style rendered in watercolour painting motifs. They are printed on a special paper and coated with special high-quality wax for very easy cleaning, so are ideal for residential and office buildings. The design of the ceiling tile elevates the room atmosphere to look modern and creative.
The product is durable and lightweight, and is easy to install courtesy of a T-bar 'trim edge'. Through special properties of its smooth surface paper, it is easy to clean, light reflecting, offers reductions in room lighting usage and provides dust-free performance on application.
"Gyproc ProClean" has been introduced under the company's "Gyproc Go Green" ethos. Gyproc Go Green, also called Gyproc 3G, is a health-conscious product development strategy that benefits the health of anyone working in the gypsum production line as well as users and consumers.
