Mark Mobius expresses confidence in PACE and MahaNakhon with continuing investment

Mark Mobius expresses confidence in PACE and MahaNakhon with continuing investmentReal Estate Press Releases Monday July 31, 2017 11:13
Sorapoj Techakraisri, CEO of PACE PLC recently welcomed Mark Mobius, Chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, to MahaNakhon, Thailand's landmark property recently completed by PACE, Thailand's leading developer.
"As an ongoing investor in PACE, and his role as Templeton Emerging Markets Group Chairman, it was a privilege to provide an indepth tour of MahaNakhon to Mark Mobius," said Sorapoj Techakraisri, CEO, PACE Development Corporation Plc. "We welcomed the opportunity to share the concept of our market leading residential developments and our vision for Thai real estate."
Currently in handover to owners, The Ritz-Carlton Residences at MahaNakhon features 209 ready-to-move-in homes ranging in 125-844 sqm. Already more than 75% sold, the award winning freehold properties were crafted for high-end Thai and international buyers, featuring the legendary service of the Ritz-Carlton and world-class design.
As the residential component of the 30 billion baht MahaNakhon, The Ritz-Carlton Residences is valued at 16 billion baht, with 4 billion baht already transferred and recognized with backlog remaining 6 billion baht pending for transfer within this year. Mark Mobius was also shown the other major revenue generating elements - lifestyle retail CUBE already open, upcoming Edition Hotel and Thailand's highest observatory plus Rooftop Bar opening in 2018 - to understand the entire integrated property.
PACE assets are valued at 37 billion baht. As of quarter 1/2017, the company has a total of 15.4 billion baht backlog which can be recognized within the end of this year at 8.4 billion baht and target to sell more remaining residences valued at 2 billion baht.
Latest Press Release
Paying his first visit to Thailand's landmark tallest tower, MahaNakhon, Templeton's Mark Mobius has expressed confidence in PACE's vision and growth potential. Sorapoj Techakraisri, CEO of PACE PLC recently welcomed Mark Mobius, Chairman of Templeton...
Aimed at high-end customers, total investment of these residential development projects surpasses one billion baht Being optimistic about upscale property market that will go well in the second half of this year, Habitat Group is working on its plan to...
Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand Gyproc, introduced its latest products under "Gyproc ProClean Design", the decorative ceiling tile solution offered in 3 new...
Swedish steel producer Ovako has awarded Systems Spray-Cooled the contract to modernize and increase safety on their Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) with the first Spray-Cooled(TM) roof in the Nordic region, located at their bar, billet, tube, and rings...
Noble Development, a leader of condominium projects along rapid transit lines, is launching a new downtown project "Noble Around Sukhumvit 33" under the concept "Tailor Your New Identity". The development builds on the success of sites near BTS Phrom...