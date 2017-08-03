Gyproc showcases latest sustainable product innovations under Gyproc Go Green at Thai Green Building Expo

Bangkok--3 Aug--Vivaldi

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand "Gyproc" led by Sahattaya Thongpreecha, Marketing Director takes the lead in the green market for construction materials by showcasing its latest Green product innovations. Developed according to the company's "Gyproc Go Green" methodologies, Gyproc presented its latest solutions at the 2017 Thai Green Building Expo and Conference held at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) Bangna. The event was arranged to raise awareness of supporting Thailand's building design and construction industry aligned to advancing environmental concerns.

Richard Juggery, Managing Director, Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, said, "This event is a great oppounity for Gyproc to showcase "Gyproc Go Green" methodologies as we intend to be the leader in terms of environmental performance in the construction materials industry. Thai Gypsum Products PCL is focused on launching innovative solutions which help preserve natural resources, and reduce pollution and global warming through its Gyproc Go Green methodologies. In the past, Gyproc's environmentally friendly products have been well-received by consumers, especially those who are environmentally conscious and would like to take part in alleviating global warming."

Recognizing the importance of environmental conservation, the company's operations adhere to its Gyproc Go Green (3G) philosophy which include Green Products, Green Solutions and Green Manufacturing. Green Products include Gyproc plasterboards and ceiling systems which are ASTM D5116-90 compliant; the level of dispersion/evaporation of chemicals from Gyproc products does not exceed required standards, and the use of eco-friendly, recycled materials is not less than 30%. Green Solutions includes full wall and ceiling energy-saving solutions to prevent heat transmission into the building from outside, reducing the load on air conditioning and reducing Co2 emissions. Gyproc's Green Manufacturing process is environmentally compassionate, including the installation of wastewater treatment technology and energy-efficient systems with ISO 14001 certification and Green Label certification.

Gyproc's booth demonstrated a complete range of wall and ceiling product solutions - whether the application demands a product that is thermal resistant, moisture resistant, or sound-insulated. At the booth, Gyproc's team of sales professionals offered courteous and friendly help, and provided useful advice on how to choose the right Gyproc products for specific applications, as well as how to build an environmentally friendly building to international standards.

For more information, please visit website http://www.gyproc.co.th/ or https://www.facebook.com/GyprocClub