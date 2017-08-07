Bangkok--7 Aug--Agate Communication

SIRILERT Group, a New Gen Real Estate Group, Launches High-Rise Project "SIGN Sukhumvit 50" Worth 340 Million Baht with Unit Prices Starting at Only 2.55 Million Baht, Aiming to Develop Low-rise, High-rise, Hotel and Tourist Attraction Worth a Combined of Over 5 Billion Baht Within 5 Years

SIRILERT Group, a real estate group by new generation which covers construction business, design firm, electrical business, hotel and tourist attraction business, expects to have property projects worth a total of over 5 Billion Baht on hands within 5 years. It will launch a new premium condominium project, "SIGN Sukhumvit 50," near BTS On Nut station with unit prices starting from 2.55 Million Baht targeting new generation buyers and foreign tenants. It is strongly confident in the potential of the On Nut area and the project's concept which can meet buyer's requirements and expects to close sales within 3 months.

Mr.Yuthalak Siripornleart, Executive Director of SIRILERT Group, disclosed that SIRILERT Group is a long-established real estate-related business group, starting from a construction business which is a family business operated by his father. When it passed by to the next generation, they continue their father's business by combining knowledge, technology and capability of each family members to establish SIRILERT Group. The group's subsidiaries and affiliates comprise SIRILERT Corporation Co., Ltd.; SIRILERT Development Co., Ltd.; and Space Relation Design Co., Ltd. They are operated by new generation that needs to build uniqueness and difference in Thai real estate development industry through business solution network to create unique and quality products beginning from design, construction, development and total solution in lighting to international hotel & resort and cultural tourist attraction, all of which are active. It also has a resort project in Samui which is under development while, a cultural tourist attraction in Ratchaburi, is under renovation and will be re-launched in 2018.

SIRILERT Development Co., Ltd. is a property company concentrating in both low-rise Condominium and detached house projects. Founded in 2012, it started development of the first project in 2014, The L15 Condo, an eight-storey condominium with 79 units on Lat Phrao Soi 15 which received a good feedback and closed sales within 1 month.

The company aims to launch 1-2 new projects each year and targets to have 500 Million Baht in annual sales during the first 5 years and 1 Billion Baht per year in the following 5 years. This year the company launches

"SIGN Sukhumvit 50" worth around 340 Million Baht. Early next year, it will launch its first single detached house project which will be located in the Petchkasem area worth around 400 Million Baht and a low-rise condominium project worth 400 Million Baht. One of its affiliates will also launch a cultural tourist attraction (which is under renovation) in early 2018 and an international branded hotel & resort within the next 5 years.

About the launch of "SIGN Sukhumvit 50", Mr. Yuthalak said that the company is set to launch the new condominium project "SIGN Sukhumvit 50" worth around 340 Million Baht with a concept of "A Sanctuary of City Living" as the project's location is on the road with full of facilities and near the central business district and lifestyle hangouts with easy access to expressways and BTS. The company maintains the concept of living privacy and sanctuary at home where unit owners can have a privacy at home and experience a city living outside. With new generation's lifestyle in a disruptive age, the project will have digital integrated life technology in every unit where home automation and sound system controller will be installed to meet new generation's requirements.

SIGN Sukhumvit 50 will be located on a plot size 0-2-54.1 rai on Sukhumvit Soi 50 with an eight-storey building and a total of 105 units. All will be fully furnished and ready to move in with 3 bedroom types—1 bedroom sized 26.14 – 28.68 square meter; 1 bedroom plus sized 34.60 – 37.34 sq m; and 2 bedroom sized 50.23 sq m with 40% car park. Facilities in the project include co-working space, lobby, library corner, Wifi Internet access (available at lobby, fitness and rooftop garden), swimming pool, kids pool, jacuzzi, fitness, shuttle service to BTS On Nut station, security system, keycard access system, 2 access control passenger lifts and 24-hour CCTV. Unit prices start at 2.55 Million Baht. Construction will start in November 2017, being scheduled for completion in August 2019. The company aims to close pre- sales within 3 months as the location has potential and the project's design matches requirements of new generation like working people, entrepreneur and those who are establishing a family aged around 28 - 45 years old.

The On Nut area is a potential location with travel convenience, shopping complexes and a lot of facilities. It is not far from inner city areas like Asoke and Thong Lo, making residential prices in the location lower than those in inner city areas. If buyers choose this zone, they can save their expenses, yet have the similar facilities with the mass transit line.

This location is also popular among foreigners including Japanese, Chinese or European as these foreigners prefer living in the same area to have a feeling of the same environment. It is also convenient in travel with

official places and various international schools like Wells International School, Bangkok Institute of Technology and Bangkok International Preparatory & Secondary School (Bangkok Prep). There are also many office buildings and shopping malls in front of the project. All of these potentials can draw an investment and drive the On Nut area to grow

Sukhumvit Soi 50, the location of SIGN Sukhumvit 50, is the soi heading to inner city and linking with the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway to the Ramindra — Art Narong Expressway easily. Going outside the city to the Bang Na — Pattanakarn area is not difficult. It is convenient for both car users and those using BTS at the On Nut station to inner or outer city areas. Due to all of these, land plot in the On Nut area available for new development becomes scarcer. SIGN Sukhumvit 50 is an attractive project for those looking for a residential unit not far from inner city like in the On Nut area, Mr. Yuthalak said.

Mr. Yuthalak added that the project is suitable for real demand. Purchasing power in this segment remains strong although it may have a limitation in mortgage lending; but expected to be better next year. However, condominium market needs to consider supply which may exceed demand in some locations.

The company prepares to have a pre-sale event on August 5 - 6, 2017 at SIGN Sukhumvit 50's sales office. Those booking a unit and signing a contract in the event will get a special price and Samsung Galaxy S8* as well as a chance to win a lucky draw worth over 100,000 Baht. Privilege for those registering online is an additional discount of up to 20,000 Baht*. For more information, please contact 081-553-5555 or visitwww.signcondo.com