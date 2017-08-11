Jetstar Pacific launches new international route: Quang Binh - Chiang Mai

Jetstar Pacific launches new international route: Quang Binh - Chiang MaiReal Estate Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 15:42
Vietnam's low-cost airline, Jetstar Pacific, today announced the sale of tickets for a brand new international route between Quang Binh and Chiang Mai, making it the first airline to operate flights that connect the two cities.
The new service is part of a collaboration between Jetstar Pacific and Quang Binh province to promote and stimulate tourism growth to the province, as well as to boost economic connections between Vietnam and Thailand.
Quang Binh is located in the northern part of Central Vietnam. Its capital Dong Hoi is well known for the remains of its star-shaped 19th-century citadel as well as its beautiful stretches of long beaches, including Nh?t L? beach. The city is a base for accessing the Phong Nha-K? Bàng National Park, featuring mountainous jungles, peppered with limestone caves including the massive S?n ?oòng Cave.
Chiang Mai is one of the northern-most cities of Thailand. The mountainous region was founded in 1296 and was the capital of the independent Lanna Kingdom until 1558. The Old City area still retains vestiges of walls and moats from its history as a cultural and religious centre of Siam. Chiang Mai is also home to hundreds of elaborate Buddhist temples, including 14th-century Wat Phra Singh and 15th-century Wat Chedi Luang, adorned with carved serpents.
