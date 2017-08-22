Saint-Gobain Gyproc National Trophy awards 2017 officially open for entries

Bangkok--22 Aug--Vivaldi

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the first gypsum manufacturer in Thailand and innovator of the leading brand "Gyproc" is now officially calling for entries to the Saint-Gobain Gyproc National Trophy Thailand 2017. Gyproc invites contractors, owners and architects which use Gyproc products to submit their building or renovation projects to compete against finalists from across the world in the 11th Saint-Gobain Gypsum International Trophy (to be hosted in Lisbon, Portugal on 23rd March 2018), in which contractors from over 45 countries will compete. Applications are now open until 22 September 2017. The Final Competition will be held on 28 September 2017.

Saint-Gobain Gyproc National Trophy Thailand is one of the construction industry's standout award programs that celebrates craftsmanship and skills in traditional plastering and modern plasterboard systems, and is designed to recognize the contribution contractors make to the construction industry. The awards this year are divided into four categories: 1) Plasterboard 2) Plaster 3) Innovation & Sustainability 4) Non-Residential.

Richard Juggery, Managing Director, Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, said, "We are very proud to organize this event for the second time in Thailand after receiving exceptional feedback from project owners in the first competition, held in 2015. It gives us a unique opportunity to discover the standout developments in Thailand; those which use Gyproc products, and thusly allowing Thailand to showcase how our high performance plasterboard systems and plasters (combined with skilled workmanship) provide solutions for high quality, safe, comfortable, modular and sustainable interiors, and compete on the global stage. Indeed, it's a great chance to showcase Thai architecture in particular to project managers and specifiers around the world. The Gyproc National Trophy Thailand is a celebration of beautiful, sustainable, usable and cost-effective spaces and finished solutions."

The Saint-Gobain Gypsum International Trophy campaign is organized over a two year period, starting with regional and national events, and culminating in an international awards ceremony. The competition is judged by an international jury comprising of external specialists representing all of the industry's key professional, trade and client interests, as well as representatives from Saint-Gobain.

For more information, please visit website http://www.gyproc.co.th/ or https://www.facebook.com/GyprocThailand