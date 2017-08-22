Photo Release: Ocean Property to support Khon Kaens mega projects and growth to become a leading Smart City of the Northeastern region

Bangkok--22 Aug--Ocean Property Dr. Tirachai Pipitsupaphol, Managing Director, Ocean Property Co. Ltd., together with Mr. Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Acting Deputy Managing Director, Residential Business, Ocean Property Co. Ltd. launched Ocean Property's first development in Khon Kaen, "Ocean Residence Mitraphab-Khon Kaen". In co-operation with Mr.Charnnarong Buristrakul, President of Khon Kaen Real Estate Business Association and Mr. Suradech Taweesaengsakunthai, Chief Executive Officer of the Khon Kaen Think Tank (KKTT), and to coincide with the launch, Ocean Property also organised a special talk titled "Khon Kaen to become smart city will effect to the real estate industry" for media and invited guests, to learn more about the mega projects and infrastructure investment taking place in the province and how this will support real estate growth.

Latest Press Release

Saint-Gobain Gyproc National Trophy awards 2017 officially open for entries Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the first gypsum manufacturer in Thailand and innovator of the leading brand "Gyproc" is now officially calling for entries to the Saint-Gobain Gyproc National Trophy Thailand 2017. Gyproc invites contractors,...

Ananda Development PCL delivers second quarter profits up 33% year on year to 279 million Baht on revenues up 30% over the previous year. Ananda Development PCL delivers second quarter profits up 33% year on year to 279 million Baht on revenues up 30% over the previous year. Presales beating guidance by 50% for the second quarter supporting record backlog. Also a newly announced record...

Jetstar Pacific launches new international route: Quang Binh - Chiang Mai Vietnam's low-cost airline, Jetstar Pacific, today announced the sale of tickets for a brand new international route between Quang Binh and Chiang Mai, making it the first airline to operate flights that connect the two cities. The new service is part of...

SIRILERT Group, a New Gen Real Estate Group, Launches High-Rise Project SIGN Sukhumvit 50 SIRILERT Group, a New Gen Real Estate Group, Launches High-Rise Project "SIGN Sukhumvit 50" Worth 340 Million Baht with Unit Prices Starting at Only 2.55 Million Baht, Aiming to Develop Low-rise, High-rise, Hotel and Tourist Attraction Worth a Combined...

Related Topics