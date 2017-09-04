Photo Release: Crystal Lagoons joins PropertyGuru in announcing the finalists for the prestigious 12th Thailand Property Awards 2017

Bangkok--4 Sep--Total Quality PR

Photo shows: Mr. Jaime Rivera, Crystal Lagoons' Regional Director for Southeast Asia, speaking on Crystal Lagoon's contribution and participation in the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2017.

Crystal Lagoons, a multinational water innovation company regarded as the "World's Top Amenity," proudly once again joined the prestigious PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2017, which recognizes the finest developers and real estate personalities in Thailand. Being a long-term partner of PropertyGuru, Crystal Lagoons raises the bar for not only the Thai property market, but also markets in other countries in the regions, joining PropertyGuru in their Property Awards in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia as well.

Crystal Lagoons' leading-edge innovation provides an eco-friendly and stunning turquoise lagoon, which undoubtedly enhances any property that surrounds it. As the result, one of Thailand's prestigious properties with crystal-clear lagoons from Crystal Lagoons has won two awards at the Southeast Asia Property Awards 2016 held by Property Guru in Singapore last year.