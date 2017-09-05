Asian Construction Week all set for its second edition

Bangkok--5 Sep--IMPACT Exhibition Management Company

Asian Construction Week, consisting of three co-locating exhibitions in the construction & building development industries: Concrete Asia, BMAM Expo Asia and GBR Expo Asia, is all set to open the doors on 20 September 2017 over a three-day show period, at Hall 5-6, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

This trade event features 13,250 sqm of exhibition space, including an outdoor demonstration area (Concrete Asia – 6,500 sqm and BMAM & GBR Expo Asia – 6,750sqm), showcasing a comprehensive range of products and services. Asian Construction Week is jointly organized by Asian Concrete Construction Institute (ACCI), Globe International Events Consultancy Pte. Ltd. (GIEC), IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd and Sphere Exhibits Pte. Ltd.

Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd shared, "Asian Construction Week is an effective industry platform to capitalize on the rapid developments of the concrete and building development industry in Thailand and Southeast Asia. Together, the three exhibitions will bring up to 8,000 targeted visitors (Concrete Asia – 4,000 visitors and BMAM & GBR Expo Asia – 4,000 visitors) and more than 350 exhibiting companies and brands (Concrete Asia – 200 and BMAM & GBR Expo Asia – 150) from around the world."

THE ASEAN gateway to the Southeast Asian concrete and building infrastructure markets Asian Construction Week is strategically organized in line with the formation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), presenting many trade and investment opportunities in the concrete and building infrastructure sectors for the entire region.

The joint panel discussion - Strategic approaches in engaging Thailand's concrete and building industry, at the press conference today, assured us that the world can expect more from Thailand and the ASEAN region in terms of regional development and growth.

The panel discussion was led by Asst. Prof. Dr. Chaiwat Riratanaphong, Chairperson, Department of Innovation, Real Estate Development and included Dr. Nattapong Makaratat, Committee of TCA Secretariat, Secretariat, Thailand Concrete Association; Assoc. Prof.

Anek Siripanichgorn, Chairperson, Civil Engineering Committee, The Engineering Institute of Thailand under His Majesty the King's Patronage (EIT); Prof Dr. Soontorn Boonyathikarn, President, Architect Council of Thailand; and Mr. Ayuthaporn Buranakul, President, Thailand Facility Management Association.

"TCEB is honored to be a part of the Asian Construction Week Concrete Asia 2017, as the exhibitions, co-located conferences and seminars, are significant for the development of the concrete and building industry to enhance Thailand's competitiveness towards the international market," mentioned Ms. Jaruwan Suwannasat, Director, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

More than just an exhibition

The Asian Construction Week compromises a series of exhibitions, conferences, seminars and networking events related to the building and concrete industry. Below are some of the activities aimed at providing a fruitful experience to visitors.

Concrete Asia 2017 features an Outdoor Demonstration Area attraction allowing attendees to experience the power and efficiency of the latest concrete machinery and equipment in real-life worksite conditions from leading brands such as: MM Plus, Reentech Co., Ltd, Rep Floor CO., Ltd and TC Industrial Equipment.

The Thailand Concrete Association (TCA), co-host of Concrete Asia, will present the Thailand Concrete & Construction Trends Seminar over three days aimed specifically at contractors, academics, materials dealers and distributors.

Topics include Trends of High-Rise Building Construction in Thailand, Is Thailand Ready for Speed Trains? Thailand as a Logistics Hub and Falling Weight Concrete Test.

Held concurrently, the 2nd Asian Concrete Conference organized by Asian Concrete Construction Institute (ACCI), co-host of Concrete Asia, is a 1.5-day conference program designed specially to explore the upcoming concrete trends with several renowned keynote speakers from the region, on themes of materials in concrete/construction (concrete chemicals); innovations in structural engineering design; and many more.

Ms Rosalind Ng, Managing Director, Globe International Events Consultancy (GIEC), added that the series of conferences and seminars organised in conjunction with the Concrete Asia Exhibition for the industry by the Industry, will certainly provide enormous benefits of exchange in learning and education from renowned speakers who will also share their in-depth knowledge and experience.

BMAM & GBR Expo Asia 2017 brings the latest technologies and services in building maintenance, facilities management and green building solutions and the latest 4.0 technology under the theme "Internet of Things (IOT) Meets Facility Management (FM)".

In line with this theme, a feature zone for Smart Security and IOT will showcase the connectivity between security devices and networks in the IOT. A brand-new zone titled "Smart Home Showcase" by Architect Council of Thailand demonstrates the next generation of smart home innovation comprising of 8 elements: Smart Energy, Smart Mobility, Smart Community, Smart Environment, Smart Economy, Smart Building, Smart Governance and Smart Innovation.

BMAM & GBR Expo Asia 2017 also provide free Smart City consulting service to the head of provincial governor to propose the smart city project of their province and get free consulting service with Dr. Katanyo Klubsuwan, President of Smart Cities Thailand Association.

Apart from this, BMAM & GBR Expo Asia 2017 proudly presents "Buyer's Demand", an integral part of this year's event, gainful sessions from the government and private sectors of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are to present and discuss their upcoming construction projects.

Asian Construction Week 2017 is proudly sponsored by Gold sponsor - Tun Engineering, Silver Sponsor - Concrete Decor Thailand, Bronze sponsors - Rep Floor CO., LTD., Wiskon and Krumps CO.LTD., Conference Lunch Sponsor – Denka for Concrete Asia, and Platinum sponsor - Furukawa Thailand; Gold sponsors - Digital Focus, Philips Thailand; Bronze sponsors - C.I. Group; Winnie's Gadget; Security Tisquard Group and Networking Night Sponsor - Sodexo Thailand for BMAM and GBR Expo.

Asian Construction Week 2017 is held on September 20 – 22, 2017 at Hall 5 – 6, IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand. Said Mr. Chua Wee Phong, Chairman, Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd, "We trust that the collective expertise from the Asian Construction Week would help companies address current challenges and evolving standards whilst garnering the latest information and technologies within the building construction industry in Thailand."

For more information, please visit www.asianconstructionweek.com / www.concrete-asia.com /http://bmam-gbr.com