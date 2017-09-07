Gyproc extends deadline of Five Decade Anniversary promotional campaign after positive customer feedback

Real Estate Press Releases Thursday September 7, 2017 14:23
Bangkok--7 Sep--Vivaldi

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand "Gyproc" has extended the deadline of its "Five Decade Anniversary" promotional campaign for loyal customers who purchase Gyproc products. For every 1,000 THB spent, each customer will receive a coupon to put in the box at participating dealer stores and at Do Home stores to enter the lucky draw. The total prize pot is worth over 2.5 million Thai Baht, so this is a great opportunity to join Gyproc and take home high value prizes. Customers can enjoy participating in the promotion from today until 30 September 2017.

The prize draw each month includes a 1st place grand prize of a Toyota Hilux Revo Smart Cab 2.4J Plus valued at THB 659,000. The 2nd place winner will receive a Samsung LCD TV 32" (5 prizes), valued at THB 10,990 each. 3rd place winners receive a Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (15 prizes), valued at THB 7,900 each. Finally, 4th place winners will each receive a Gyproc jacket (with a total of 30 units available) valued at THB 350 each.

For more information, please visit website http://www.gyproc.co.th/ or https://www.facebook.com/GyprocThailand

Gyproc extends deadline of Five Decade Anniversary promotional campaign after positive customer feedback

