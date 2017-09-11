Photo Release: BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier welcome SM Proper Plus as a new tenant

Bangkok--11 Sep--Spark Communications

Pitiphatr Buri (second left), Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP is seen with Chartchai Tachaplalert (second right), President of SM Proper Plus Co., Ltd. and Ekarath Champa (right), CEO of SM Proper Plus Co., Ltd. during the contract signing ceremony to relocate its Head Office to BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier. The signing ceremony is witnessed by Suntharee Techahongsa (left), Director of Marketing and Sales of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP.

SM Proper Plus Co., Ltd. is a leading developer in real estate who specializes in investment properties and premium luxury properties such as high rise buildings, office buildings, warehouses and the newest project "VALERIE SAMUTPRAKARN". Chartchai Tachaplalert, President of SM Proper Plus Co., Ltd. said during the signing ceremony; "SM Proper Plus was looking for a new headquarters that was able to support our expanding business. BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier is a Grade A office building that many leading companies trust and fits all of our requirements."

BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier is 45 storeys high with 50,000 square metres of office space and a direct link to EmQuartier shopping complex and BTS Phrom Phong station. The building houses ,Ivory Shadow, 570 square metres of meeting room facilities and boasts a rooftop helipad with a private lounge. This office tower offers companies and employees a brand new style of working environmentwhich promotes the work-life balance lifestyle in a mix-use concept in the heart of Bangkok CBD for working professionals.