Four leading developers jointly invest in Kamala Senior Living, Asia s newest luxury lifestyle retirement community for independent living in Phuket

Thailand's four leading real estate developers - Nye Estate, Chewathai Plc., L.P.N. Development Plc., and CH. Karnchang Plc. announce their plan to launch Kamala Senior Living, a new benchmark of luxury senior living village that will offer its residents an active & exclusive lifestyle within a private and secure village.

Located on the scenic west coast of Phuket, Kamala Senior Living will offer a full complement of amenities and concierge services. The village will be managed and operated by Otium Living, an international senior living specialist with both an experienced management team and with consultancy from Audley Group Ltd, the number 1 developer and operator of luxury retirement villages in the UK.

Ornruedi Na-Ranong, Chief Executive Officer, Nye Estate Co., Ltd., said that aging societies in many regions across the world continue to create growing demand for diversified senior living options with high quality facilities and amenities.

"Kamala Senior Living is one of the first luxury retirement communities in Asia that introduces an ideal lifestyle for independent seniors by offering an active and exclusive lifestyle with 360-degree service in a high-quality, secure and private development. The project brings together a highly experienced team with proven credentials in world-class luxury retirement living properties from its conception, through to construction and operation," says Ornruedi.

Kamala Senior Living is located within the expansive mixed-use MontAzure Phuket community, a luxury resort and residential development stretching over 450 rai of prime beachfront to hillside land of Kamala beach, one of the most serene and beautiful bays on Phuket. The Kamala Senior Living development comprises 200 condominium units and 30 villas, with a total value of Baht 3,500 million.

Kamala Senior Living will offer a full range of facilities including medical care, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and business center. Residents will also have access to amenities within MontAzure including beach clubs, bars and restaurants, shopping outlets, spa and wellness treatments, biking and hiking trails for a complete indoor and outdoor experience.

"Phuket is blessed with all the ingredients for an ideal retirement – beautiful natural surroundings, a kind climate, a great mix of amenities, leisure and health resources with high quality hospitals, convenient transportation and direct access via its international airport. These benefits make Kamala Senior Living highly desirable for senior residents based in Asia-Pacific and Europe," added Ms. Ornruedi.

Kamala Senior Living encompasses three essential parts of a senior living project – property management, hospitality management, and medical & wellness management. The village will be managed and operated by Otium Living Pte Ltd. Dr. Nart Fongsmut, Thailand's well-known aged-care specialist joins the management team at Otium Living, and Audley Group Ltd, the no. 1 luxury retirement village developer and operator in the UK, will act as a consultant to Otium Living in every aspect of the project.

Daniel Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Otium Living Pte Ltd, says, "We see potential in the luxury senior living segment in Asia and Phuket offers many favorable attributes for retirement living. It is one of their dream retirement locations for affluent residents in Thailand, and those from Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Europe."

"We aim to develop Kamala Senior Living to serve as a benchmark for luxurious senior living projects in Asia. Our goal is to create the perfect retirement home community that will offer our residents exclusive lifestyle facilities that serve all their needs."

Setthaphol Boottho, Executive Director, MontAzure, says, "We are delighted to add luxury senior living to MontAzure, the community that brings together an impressive line-up of proven companies and like-minded brands to form a unique and compelling proposition in Phuket's most exceptional mixed-use development. With Kamala Senior Living, Phuket's global luxury audience can see that vision becoming an attractive reality, as well as a secure investment for the future."

