Habitat Group joins a seminar on Building a Sustainable Real Estate Business by Co-operatives System

Bangkok--13 Sep--Habitat Group Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Group Co., Ltd., one of Thailand's leading developers of premium property for investment, was recently invited to be one of a guest speaker of a seminar on titled "Building a Sustainable Real Estate Business by Co-operatives System". The speakers, who are gurus in real estate, investment, co-operatives system have shared their knowledge and experiences to breakthrough for a new trend in commercial real estate via the first co-operative real estate in Thailand. There were over 100 participants joined the event at Chaophya Park Hotel Bangkok.

Latest Press Release

Habitat Group joins a seminar on Building a Sustainable Real Estate Business by Co-operatives System Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Group Co., Ltd., one of Thailand's leading developers of premium property for investment, was recently invited to be one of a guest speaker of a seminar on titled "Building a Sustainable Real...

Four leading developers jointly invest in Kamala Senior Living, Asia s newest luxury lifestyle retirement community for independent living in Phuket Thailand's four leading real estate developers - Nye Estate, Chewathai Plc., L.P.N. Development Plc., and CH. Karnchang Plc. announce their plan to launch Kamala Senior Living, a new benchmark of luxury senior living village that will offer its residents...

Photo Release: BHIRAJ TOWER at EmQuartier welcome SM Proper Plus as a new tenant Pitiphatr Buri (second left), Executive Director of BHIRAJ BURI GROUP is seen with Chartchai Tachaplalert (second right), President of SM Proper Plus Co., Ltd. and Ekarath Champa (right), CEO of SM Proper Plus Co., Ltd. during the contract signing...

Gyproc extends deadline of Five Decade Anniversary promotional campaign after positive customer feedback Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand "Gyproc" has extended the deadline of its "Five Decade Anniversary" promotional campaign for loyal customers who purchase Gyproc...

Index Launches YOUNIQUE, the Innovative Built-in Technology 4.0, for the First Time in Thailand, Flagging in the Built-in Market and Emphasising the Leader Position in Furniture Industry Index Living Mall affirms its position as the No. 1 leader in furniture and home furnishings industry by expanding its new business unit in the fourth quarter of the year. YOUNIQUE, the Intelligent Built-in Technology 4.0, is introduced for the first...

Related Topics