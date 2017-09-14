Four leading developers jointly invest in Kamala Senior Living, Asia s newest luxury lifestyle retirement community for independent living in Phuket

Bangkok--14 Sep--Ogilvy Public Relations

Thailand's four leading real estate developers - Nye Estate, Chewathai Plc., L.P.N. Development Plc., and CH. Karnchang Plc. announce their plan to launch Kamala Senior Living, a new benchmark of luxury senior living village that will offer its residents a dynamic and exclusive lifestyle within a private and secure village.

Located on the scenic west coast of Phuket, Kamala Senior Living will offer a full complement of amenities and concierge services. The village will be managed and operated by Otium Living, an international senior living specialist with both an experienced management team and with consultancy from Audley Group Ltd, the number 1 developer and operator of luxury retirement villages in the United Kingdom.

Ornruedi Na-Ranong, Chief Executive Officer, Nye Estate Co., Ltd., said that aging societies in many regions across the world continue to create growing demand for diversified senior living options with high quality facilities and amenities.

"Kamala Senior Living is one of the first luxury retirement communities in Asia that introduces an ideal lifestyle for independent seniors by offering residents an active and exclusive lifestyle with 360-degree service in a high-quality, secure and private development. The project brings together a highly experienced team with proven credentials in world-class luxury retirement living properties from its conception, through to construction and operation," says Ms. Ornruedi.

Kamala Senior Living is located within the expansive mixed-use MontAzure Phuket community, a luxury resort and residential development stretching over 450 rai of prime beachfront to hillside land on central west coast at Kamala beach, one of the most serene and beautiful bays on Phuket. The Kamala Senior Living development will comprise of 200 condominium units and 30 villas, with a total value of Baht 3,500 million.

Kamala Senior Living will offer a full range of facilities including medical care, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and business center. Residents will also have access to a host of other top quality amenities within MontAzure including beach clubs, bars and restaurants, shopping outlets, spa and wellness treatments, biking and hiking trails for a complete indoor and outdoor lifestyle experience.

"Phuket is blessed with all the ingredients for an ideal retirement – beautiful natural surroundings, a kind climate, a great mix of amenities, abundant leisure and health resources with high quality hospitals, convenient transportation and direct access via its international airport. These benefits make Kamala Senior Living highly desirable for senior residents based in Asia-Pacific and Europe," added Ms. Ornruedi.

Kamala Senior Living encompasses three essential parts of a senior living project – property management, hospitality management, and medical & wellness management. The village will be managed and operated by Otium Living Pte Ltd. Dr.Nart Fongsmut, Thailand's well-known aged-care specialist recently joined the management team at Otium Living and Audley Group Ltd, the number 1 luxury retirement village developer and operator in the United Kingdom, will act as a consultant to Otium Living in every aspect of the project from function and facility design to all aspects of the operation and management of the village.

Daniel Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Otium Living Pte Ltd, says, "We see a lot of potential in the luxury senior living segment in Asia and Phuket offers many favorable attributes for retirement living. It is one of their dream retirement locations for affluent residents in Thailand, as well as those from Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Europe."

" We aim to develop Kamala Senior Living to serve as a benchmark for luxurious senior living projects in Asia. Our goal is to create the perfect second or retirement home community that will offer our residents an exclusive and vibrant lifestyle with first call facilities in a beautiful environment that looks after all their needs."

Each of MontAzure's varied luxury components brings a distinctive lifestyle appeal. Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers unrivalled oceanfront living, the Intercontinental Phuket Resort promises world class hospitality, and Cafe Del Mar, boasts quality dining and oceanfront entertainment.

Mr. Setthaphol Boottho, Executive Director at MontAzure, says, "We are delighted to add luxury senior living to the expanding range of lifestyle attractions available at MontAzure. The community brings together an impressive line-up of proven companies and like-minded brands to form a unique and compelling proposition in Phuket's most expansive and exceptional mixed-use community."

"Variety and world class luxury have always been pillars of the master-planned vision at MontAzure. With the addition of Kamala Senior Living, Phuket's global luxury audience can see that vision becoming an attractive reality. One that also offers a secure investment for the future," he added.