Photo Release: MICE Sustainability Forum 2017

Photo Release: MICE Sustainability Forum 2017Real Estate Press Releases Friday September 15, 2017 13:56
Armelle Le Bihan, founder of Green Building Consulting & Engineering, an award-winning company providing design consultancy and building performance, recently participated as a speaker at the MICE Sustainability Forum 2017 on Driving Sustainability Demand, held at Plaza Athenee Hotel Bangkok.
Photo shows speakers at the forum (L to T): Armelle Le Bihan, Mariela Mcllwraith, Event Industry Council, Jeff Chase, VP of Sustainability, Freeman Company, Prapee Buri, Vice President, Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), Prin Klomjai, Project Manager, Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., Martin Venzky-Stalling, License Holder & Organizer, TEDx ChiangMai and a representative from Sampran Riverside Hotel.
Latest Press Release
TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd and Asia HORECA Co., Ltd. recently launched the exciting HORECA SQUARE @CW TOWER. HORECA SQUARE not only serves as a wholesale center of multifarious HORECA products and services, but also features a valuable training...
Armelle Le Bihan, founder of Green Building Consulting & Engineering, an award-winning company providing design consultancy and building performance, recently participated as a speaker at the MICE Sustainability Forum 2017 on Driving Sustainability...
Thailand's four leading real estate developers - Nye Estate, Chewathai Plc., L.P.N. Development Plc., and CH. Karnchang Plc. announce their plan to launch Kamala Senior Living, a new benchmark of luxury senior living village that will offer its residents...
Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Group Co., Ltd., one of Thailand's leading developers of premium property for investment, was recently invited to be one of a guest speaker of a seminar on titled "Building a Sustainable Real...
Thailand's four leading real estate developers - Nye Estate, Chewathai Plc., L.P.N. Development Plc., and CH. Karnchang Plc. announce their plan to launch Kamala Senior Living, a new benchmark of luxury senior living village that will offer its residents...