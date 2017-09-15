Photo Release: MICE Sustainability Forum 2017

Bangkok--15 Sep--Brandnow.asia

Armelle Le Bihan, founder of Green Building Consulting & Engineering, an award-winning company providing design consultancy and building performance, recently participated as a speaker at the MICE Sustainability Forum 2017 on Driving Sustainability Demand, held at Plaza Athenee Hotel Bangkok.

Photo shows speakers at the forum (L to T): Armelle Le Bihan, Mariela Mcllwraith, Event Industry Council, Jeff Chase, VP of Sustainability, Freeman Company, Prapee Buri, Vice President, Thai Exhibition Association (TEA), Prin Klomjai, Project Manager, Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., Martin Venzky-Stalling, License Holder & Organizer, TEDx ChiangMai and a representative from Sampran Riverside Hotel.