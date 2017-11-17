Photo Release: AP Thailand posts 96% in presales worth Bht 8,640 million for Life Asoke Rama 9 bringing total presales to Bht 38,000 million

Photo Release: AP Thailand posts 96% in presales worth Bht 8,640 million for Life Asoke Rama 9 bringing total presales to Bht 38,000 millionReal Estate Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 14:37
Mr. Vittakarn Chandavimol, Chief Business Group – Condominiums, AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited, the leader in the market for mass rapid transit-lined condominiums for urbanites, announced successful presales of its mega condominium project Life Asoke – Rama 9 worth Bht 9,000 million, its 11th joint condominium venture with Japanese partner Mitsubishi Estate Group. Life Asoke – Rama 9 received an extraordinary acceptance at both a major presales event in Thailand and road shows in five countries – Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and China. It led to 96% in presales worth Bht 8,640 million, which exceeded projections, bringing the total presales of the company (as at 12 Nov 17) to Bht 38,000 million. The presales reflected consumer confidence in AP-developed properties. As business is expected to be back in a brisk state in the final stretch of the year, especially in the upper middle segment, AP is looking to drive its annual presales to a new target of Bht 40,000 million.
