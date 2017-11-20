Double Lake Condominium Muang Thong Thani rolls out end-of-the-year deal, starting at only 1.49* million baht

Bangkok--20 Nov--Inspire Communications

Double Lake Condominium Muang Thong Thani, developed by Bangkok Land Public Company Limited or BLAND, is offering end-of-the-year deal for customers who reserve selected studio units. The price for a selected studio unit is only 1.49* million baht and there are only five units available. Reservation of other units will receive cash discount, Free common area fee for 12 months, Free ownership transfer fee, Free sinking fund, and Free guarantee electric meter and water meter, with a total value of up to 150,000 baht. Double Lake Condominium offers three types of fully-furnished units including studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom. For more information or to make a reservation, please feel free to contact Double Lake Condominium Sales Office at 083 096 6650 – 1 and 02 504 4747-9.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Double Lake Condominium is the only 8-story low-rise condominium in Muang Thong Thani area that offers scenic lake views. In addition to high quality interior materials, the condominium is fully equipped with premium facilities including 100% parking spaces, swimming pool, fitness center, high-speed internet, cable television, 24/7 security system, CCTV cameras and key card system. Strategically located near Muang Thong Thani Expressway and surrounded by entertainment amenities and a variety of restaurants, Double Lake Condominium is the perfect living place designed to suit the modern lifestyle, with a spacious and relaxing atmosphere together with beautiful lake views.