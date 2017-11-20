Photo Release: SAM welcome China Huarong AMC visit

Bangkok--20 Nov--Sukhumvit Asset Management President of Sukhumvit Asset Management (SAM)Thitima Rungkwansiriroj and SAM executives recently welcome Mr. Lai Xiaomin chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. who led the delegation team from China to visit SAM, its counterpart as members of International Public AMC Forum (IPAF) to discuss on knowledge sharing as well as collaborative links regarding NPL management and business ventures in Asia at SAM head office, Sun Towers Building A.

