Foton Motor achieves over-the-target sales at Motor Expo, continues with nationwide roadshow

Bangkok--27 Dec--Whiz Communications

Foton Automobile Thailand enjoyed higher-than-expected sales performance at the recently-concluded Thailand International Motor Expo, and is confident to deliver the vehicles within early of 2017. The company is also starting an official road show across the country, with plans to appoint additional dealerships in the near future.

Mr. Geng Chao, President of Foton Automobile (Thailand) Co. Ltd., said Foton participated in the Thailand International Motor Expo from December 1-12 and enjoyed a highly successful debut. Thousands of prospects customer we can collect from the event.

"This significant number of booking and prospect customer placed reflects the acceptance and confidence in Foton products especially for the Aumark C, which is a light truck that comes with Foton's latest world-class technology such as the highly efficient engine from Cummins, 5-speed transmission from ZF and other modern technologies. It has drawn much interest from entrepreneurs who are looking for a commercial vehicle that has great value for money. At the same time, the Foton Tunland that was launched at the Motor Expo also received great interest from buyers. We have started production of the Tunland at the Bangchan assembly plant in December and expect to start deliveries from January 2017 onwards. Moreover, our first participation in the Motor Expo this year serves as an important stage for customers to get to know more about Foton products and technologies.The extravagant Foton booth at the Motor Expo attracted huge crowed during the 12-day event, with customers giving the thumbs up to Foton products being exhibited.The annual Motor Expo serves as a year-end sales booster for auto companies while consumers get to compare promotions and pick the best choice. Many choose Foton over other brands thanks to the attractive packaging and hard-to-resist sales campaigns,apart from gaining acceptance from business people who want to become our dealers," he said.

Mr. Geng added that after the Motor Expo concludes, Foton will join hands with countrywide dealers in staging an official road show, in order to allow customers to closely experience the technology and outstanding features of Foton vehicles, as well as to enjoy special offers from the company. In terms of customer service, Foton presently has 19 dealerships across the country and plans to increase the number in the near future.

"After the company announced its business plan for Thailand, a large number of Thai businessmen have shown interest in becoming a Foton dealer and this is a good sign for our business. Apart from being able to offer vehicles with high quality and features that provide extra comfort and convenience for customers, it will also help strengthen the Foton brand in Thailand too," he concluded.

More information is available at the Foton Call Center tel. 02-342-3242. For dealership applications please call 086-366-2595.