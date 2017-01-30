Mitsubishi Motors supports 30% Special discount Flooding Incident Customers in Southern Area

Bangkok--30 Jan--Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors supports the flood victims in the South by offering campaign 'Mitsubishi unites for flood relief' which offers up to 30% discount on spare parts, labor fee and lubricant from now on till 28 April 2017. Also, technician team has been brought to work with 8 Mitsubishi authorized service centers, in 4 Southern provinces, to aid Mitsubishi's client who suffers from the flood to provide the finest service.

Mr. Morikazu Chokki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated that "Mitsubishi Motors has been aware of flood issue and monitored the situation closely. To show our concern and good will towards the residences in South suffering from the flood to get through this difficult time, Mitsubishi has introduced campaign 'Mitsubishi unites for flood relief' under collaboration of Mitsubishi authorized dealers from 13 provinces in South consisting of Prachuap Kiri Khun, Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Phang-Nga, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat to offer up to 30% discount on spare parts, labor fee and lubricant for Mitsubishi's client who owns pick-up truck like New Triton, All New Pajero Sport, eco car like New Mirage and New Attrage which is affected from flood in South. The discount will be offered when the client receives the service from authorized dealer in the area."

"Mitsubishi Motors has also brought technician team to inspect client's damaged car with 8 Mitsubishi authorized service centers in 4 Southern provinces consisting of Nakhon Si Thammarat led by Jaw Vinit Co., Ltd. (Head Office), Thasala Piya Motors Co., Ltd. (Head Office) and Mitsu Chookiatyont Nakhon Co., Ltd (Head Office) - Surat Thani led by Mitsu Surat Co., Ltd.- Chumphon led by Mitsu Chumphon Co., Ltd. (Head Office) and Mitsu Chumphon Co., Ltd. (Langsuan Branch) - and Prachuap Kiri Khun led by Mitsu Prachuab Co., Ltd. (Bang Saphan Branch) and Pranburi Premier Supply Co., Ltd. (Head Office). The Technician team aims to provide support to Mitsubishi authorized dealers on the issue of proper repair and technical data to ensure that the car will not be heavily damaged. Other offer will be provided to Mitsubishi's client who is affected from flood as well including helping lower the repair bill making it worth as much as possible and ensuring that the client will receive the repaired car at soonest schedule."

Interested Mitsubishi's client who would like to receive the service can ask for more information by contacting Mitsubishi authorized dealers located in flood area or Mitsubishi Call Center Tel. 02-079-9500. The campaign will be effective from now on till 28 April 2017. The company reserves the right to change any terms and conditions without further notice.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi authorized dealers have united to support the flood victims by donating consuming products like drinking water, milk, snack and preserved food to those in need by transporting the goods via New Mitsubishi Triton and Mitsubishi All New Pajero Sport during the direct goods delivery to the residences in affected area.

*30% discount covers genuine Mitsubishi spare parts, chemical, engine lubricant and labor fee. For more information, please contact Mitsubishi authorized dealers located in South including Prachuap Kiri Khun, Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Phang-Nga, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat or call Mitsubishi Call Center Tel. 02-079-9500 from now on till 28 April 2017. The company reserves the right to change any terms and conditions without further notice.