Goodyear Launches New Premium Tire in Thailand The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 Tire for Greater Peace of Mind with Excellent Wet Grip and Braking Performance

Bangkok--20 Feb--ABM

The latest addition to the successful Eagle product family: Goodyear's premium offering for a growing luxury sport market

Fitted as standard by a number of premium OEMs

2.6-meter shorter braking distance on wet roads compared to average performance of 3 leading competitors [1] to help stay in control

31% better tread wear performance compared to average performance of 3 competitors and 11.500 km extra mileage [2]

Goodyear has launched its latest premium tire, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, in Thailand. This premium, luxury sport tire delivers a better wear performance and shorter braking distance on dry & wet roads helping drivers to stay in control and to enjoy the journey. With proven Eagle family test wins and an OE track record, including the new Jaguar XF, it is Goodyear's premium offering for excellent braking performance, responsive handling and control in both dry and wet conditions.

The premium sport segment is clearly a growth market [3], expected to increase with an compound annual growth rate of more than 6% from 2016 to 2020 in Asia Pacific. This is primarily driven by expected growth in China (5.9%), Australia (5.7%) and ASEAN countries (9%) [4].

The new Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is packed with new technology [5]. The new Grip Booster Technology comprises a grip booster compound and adhesive resin for stickiness, which deliver strong grip for shorter braking and improved handling. The Active Braking Technology increases the contact surface and grip when braking, which allows for a shorter braking distance. The new reinforced construction technology delivers a stronger, lightweight construction improving handling, cornering performance, tread wear and fuel efficiency.

The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 has been tested by independent organization DEKRA [6] which resulted in a strong performance on tread wear compared to other premium tires on the market. In fact, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is projected to offer up to 11,500 km extra mileage (or +31% better wear performance) versus the average of three leading competitors.

Additionally, the independent TÜV Süd Benchmark Test [7] ordered by Goodyear show that the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, compared to the average of three leading competitors, having a 2.6 metre shorter braking distance (9% better performance) on wet roads, a 1.3 metre shorter braking distance on dry roads (4% better performance) and 4% better wet handling. The same test results also show a 10.9 % better rolling resistance compared to the average of the three tested competitors, which represents the second best rolling resistance performance of the tire brands tested [8].

"Goodyear is known for its commitment to innovate and to offer superior performing products to its consumers. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is designed to suit the needs of consumers in Thailand. With its improved grip and braking technology, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 demonstrates Goodyear's brand promise of offering greater peace of mind, regardless of the destination," said Mr. Finbarr O'Connor, managing director of Goodyear Thailand.

The new Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is available in 32 sizes in 17 to 20 inches.

Available sizes in Thailand 215/45R17 91Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

225/45R17 94Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

235/45R17 97Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/40R17 95Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/45R17 95Y EAG F1 (ASYMM) 3 FP

225/40R18 92Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

225/45R18 95Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

235/40R18 95Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

235/45R18 98Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

235/50R18 101Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/35R18 92Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/40R18 97Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/45R18 100Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

255/35R18 94Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

255/45R18 103Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

265/35R18 97Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

275/35R18 99Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

225/35R19 88Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

235/35R19 91Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/35R19 93Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/45R19 102Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

255/30R19 91Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

255/35R19 96Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

285/30R19 98Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

255/35R20 97Y EAG F1 ASY 3 J XL JA

255/30R20 92Y EAG F1 ASY 3 XL FP

245/45R18 100Y EAG F1 ASY 3 *MOE XLROFFP

275/40R18 99Y EAG F1 ASY 3 *MOE ROF FP

245/40R19 98Y EAG F1 ASY 3 *MOE XL ROFFP

275/35R19 100Y EAG F1 ASY 3 *MOE XLROFFP

245/35R20 95Y EAG F1 ASY 3 *MOE XL ROF

275/30R20 97Y EAG F1 ASY 3 *MOE XL ROFFP

[1] 2.6 meters shorter braking distance (9% better performance) on wet roads and 1.3 meters shorter braking distance (4% better performance) on dry roads compared to average performance of 3 leading (available at the time of the test) designs from key competitors in UHP segment. Tested by TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH in Sept – Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear, Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW Golf; Test Locations: Mireval (F), Papenburg (D), TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); Report No. 713066268.

[2] Compared to average performance of 3 leading (available at the time of the test) designs from leading competitors in UHP segment. Tested by DEKRA in Sept – Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear. Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW GOLF VII - 150 CV; Test Locations: open road and test circuit FP01 with test conditions described in test #2015-137.

[3] Source: Goodyear internal forecast

[4] Source: IHS GI Vehicle Sales 2016-2020, Ver. Dec'15

[5] Compared to its predecessor

[6] Compared to average performance of 3 leading (available at the time of the test) designs from key competitors in UHP segment. Tested by DEKRA in Sept – Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear. Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW GOLF VII - 150 CV; Test Locations: open road and test circuit FP01 with test conditions described in test #2015-137.

[7] Tested by TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH in Sept - Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear. Tested against 3 leading competitors, Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW Golf; Test Locations: Mireval (F), Papenburg (D), TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); Report No. 713066268.

[8] Scores for rolling resistance: Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 – 100; average of leading competitors – 89.1. Part of test specified above with TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); Report No. 713066268.