Goodyear Launches New Premium Tire in Thailand The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 Tire for Greater Peace of Mind with Excellent Wet Grip and Braking Performance

Goodyear Launches New Premium Tire in Thailand The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 Tire for Greater Peace of Mind with Excellent Wet Grip and Braking PerformanceAutomotive Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 02:53
- The latest addition to the successful Eagle product family: Goodyear's premium offering for a growing luxury sport market
- Fitted as standard by a number of premium OEMs
- 2.6-meter shorter braking distance on wet roads compared to average performance of 3 leading competitors [1] to help stay in control
- 31% better tread wear performance compared to average performance of 3 competitors and 11.500 km extra mileage [2]
Goodyear has launched its latest premium tire, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, in Thailand. This premium, luxury sport tire delivers a better wear performance and shorter braking distance on dry & wet roads helping drivers to stay in control and to enjoy the journey. With proven Eagle family test wins and an OE track record, including the new Jaguar XF, it is Goodyear's premium offering for excellent braking performance, responsive handling and control in both dry and wet conditions.
The premium sport segment is clearly a growth market [3], expected to increase with an compound annual growth rate of more than 6% from 2016 to 2020 in Asia Pacific. This is primarily driven by expected growth in China (5.9%), Australia (5.7%) and ASEAN countries (9%) [4].
The new Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is packed with new technology [5]. The new Grip Booster Technology comprises a grip booster compound and adhesive resin for stickiness, which deliver strong grip for shorter braking and improved handling. The Active Braking Technology increases the contact surface and grip when braking, which allows for a shorter braking distance. The new reinforced construction technology delivers a stronger, lightweight construction improving handling, cornering performance, tread wear and fuel efficiency.
The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 has been tested by independent organization DEKRA [6] which resulted in a strong performance on tread wear compared to other premium tires on the market. In fact, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is projected to offer up to 11,500 km extra mileage (or +31% better wear performance) versus the average of three leading competitors.
Additionally, the independent TÜV Süd Benchmark Test [7] ordered by Goodyear show that the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, compared to the average of three leading competitors, having a 2.6 metre shorter braking distance (9% better performance) on wet roads, a 1.3 metre shorter braking distance on dry roads (4% better performance) and 4% better wet handling. The same test results also show a 10.9 % better rolling resistance compared to the average of the three tested competitors, which represents the second best rolling resistance performance of the tire brands tested [8].
"Goodyear is known for its commitment to innovate and to offer superior performing products to its consumers. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 is designed to suit the needs of consumers in Thailand. With its improved grip and braking technology, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 demonstrates Goodyear's brand promise of offering greater peace of mind, regardless of the destination," said Mr. Finbarr O'Connor, managing director of Goodyear Thailand.
[1] 2.6 meters shorter braking distance (9% better performance) on wet roads and 1.3 meters shorter braking distance (4% better performance) on dry roads compared to average performance of 3 leading (available at the time of the test) designs from key competitors in UHP segment. Tested by TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH in Sept – Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear, Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW Golf; Test Locations: Mireval (F), Papenburg (D), TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); Report No. 713066268.
[2] Compared to average performance of 3 leading (available at the time of the test) designs from leading competitors in UHP segment. Tested by DEKRA in Sept – Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear. Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW GOLF VII - 150 CV; Test Locations: open road and test circuit FP01 with test conditions described in test #2015-137.
[6] Compared to average performance of 3 leading (available at the time of the test) designs from key competitors in UHP segment. Tested by DEKRA in Sept – Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear. Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW GOLF VII - 150 CV; Test Locations: open road and test circuit FP01 with test conditions described in test #2015-137.
[7] Tested by TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH in Sept - Oct 2015 by order of Goodyear. Tested against 3 leading competitors, Tire Size: 225/45 R17 91Y; Test Car: VW Golf; Test Locations: Mireval (F), Papenburg (D), TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); Report No. 713066268.
[8] Scores for rolling resistance: Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 – 100; average of leading competitors – 89.1. Part of test specified above with TÜV SÜD PS Garching (D); Report No. 713066268.
Latest Press Release
- The latest addition to the successful Eagle product family: Goodyear's premium offering for a growing luxury sport market - Fitted as standard by a number of premium OEMs - 2.6-meter shorter braking distance on wet roads compared to average performance...
Inefficient customs clearance at Maldives' Male Port and the resulting hikes of goods price had been always haunting this country, until the arrival of SANY port equipment. "No reasons not to decrease the price of goods (now)," Maldives President Abdulla...
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bangkok celebrates the month of love with a campaign titled "Declare LOVE to Your Beloved with Rolls-Royce" for our special customers who are owners of Rolls-Royce before 19 February 2017 - will have a chance to vie for either half...
SDCmaterials today announced that it has received an initial purchase order from CarSound, a leading aftermarket exhaust system supplier. The purchase order, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2017, is for SDC's Nano-on-Nano(TM) based...
- The Alliance confirms its zero-emission* leadership; cumulative sales reach 424,797 electric vehicles worldwide. - 18-year old partnership sees boost in innovation for the vehicle of the future. The Renault-Nissan Alliance delivered significant...