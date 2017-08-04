asap Launches #asap GO# Car-Sharing Application, A Groundbreaking Product in Thai Car Rental Industry with Pay-Per-Use Rates, to Attract New Customers and Boost Revenue

Bangkok--4 Aug--MT Multimedia

Synergetic Auto Performance Public Company Limited, or asap, a provider of integrated car operating lease services to corporate customers, short-term car rental, and limousine services, has introduced 'asap GO' application. asap GO uses the application to enable car sharing for its pay-per-use car rental business. Target customers include corporates in office buildings. Currently, asap GO plans to launch at six buildings and up to thirty by the end of this year.

Mr. Songvit Titipoonya, Chief executive officer and owner, asap, revealed that the company is seeking to better capitalize its fleet of more than 10,000 rental cars and the stability of revenue streams by adding new corporate customers to its existing customer portfolio (which more than 90% are represented by corporate customers) through introducing 'asap GO'. We are the first car rental company in Thailand to offer such service, which confirms its pioneer status among domestic car rental companies.

The pay per use service also differentiates the company's products from those provided by other companies in the industry, as well as improves corporate customers' cost control efficiency, and allows customers to self-monitor car use. It is confident that 'asap GO' will enable the company to successfully expand corporate customers database.

"The launch of 'asap GO's' car-sharing platform is a groundbreaking move in Thailand's car rental industry, as it will enhance customer's convenience and satisfaction considerably. It will also allow customers to manage car rental costs efficiently whilst asap to manage its fleet to maximize revenue and achieve growth targets", said Mr. Songvit.

Miss Pitchapat Titipunya, asap GO Project Manager, added that, in the early stage, the company has partnered with haupcar, a start-up application developer, to launch 'asap GO Powered by haup'. Our customers, whom are corporates, can allow their employees to enjoy the application just by downloading and registering. Users are able to book the car, and unlock the car through the application. asap began the service in early July at six office buildings. Namely, Column Tower, Interchange Tower, Supalai Grand Tower, Jasmine Building (Asoke), Metropolis Building (Sukhumvit 39) and 42 Tower. asap GO's service locations will expand to 30 locations by the end of this year.

As of the pay-per-use rate, customers are charged at the start rate of THB 50 and then according to the distance travelled and duration of the trip. Furthermore, alongside with asap GO's total sharing platform, the company will share (donate) 10% of its first six-months revenue from asap GO to six charities according to customers' choice.