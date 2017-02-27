Photo Release: Lays Awared The Most Powerful Snack Brand of Thailand For the 3rd Consecutive Time by Chulalongkorn University

Photo Release: Lays Awared The Most Powerful Snack Brand of Thailand For the 3rd Consecutive Time by Chulalongkorn UniversityBusiness Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 11:03
Lay's, Thailand's No.1 potato chips, represented by Nitin Bhandari (2nd right), Marketing Director – Foods, and Thamas Chumpani (right), Senior Marketing Manager – Lay's of Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Company Limited, recently received "The Most Powerful Brands of Thailand 2016" Awards from Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn (2nd left), President of Chulalongkorn university, at K-Bank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theater. This is the third consecutive time that the brand has received this prestigious award in snack category.
Organized every other year, the "The Most Powerful Brands of Thailand" awards presentation is aimed at honoring strong and reputable brands in Thailand based on a survey that evaluates the brand power and value of 32 product categories among 12,000 respondents nationwide. Conducted by the Department of Marketing, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, the survey covers four key criteria including brand awareness, brand preference, product usage, and brand image.
Latest Press Release
Lay's, Thailand's No.1 potato chips, represented by Nitin Bhandari (2nd right), Marketing Director – Foods, and Thamas Chumpani (right), Senior Marketing Manager – Lay's of Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Company Limited, recently received "The...
STAEDTLER, one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of writing, colouring, drawing and creative products is set to draw bigger profits and become a stationery leader in Thailand with a recently completed THB 80 million renovation and...
SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empower workforces and streamline operations, launched its new affordable WS4 desktop label printer. Designed with needs of food manufacturers, restaurants, logistics, healthcare, retail and...
"ICHITAN Exclusive Japan Trip with 40 Superstars" give away 40 dream prizes; fly high, dine high and super fine shopping with 500,000 THB voucher. Up closed and personal throughout the trip with 40 superstars led by Weir- Sukollawat, Son-Yuke Songpaisan,...
Oishi ,the market leader in Japanese-style, led by Mrs. Jesdakorn Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Beverage Division, Oishi Group Public Company Ltd., and Mr.Tarrin Rintanalert, Marketing Director, kicked off our long-awaited summer mega-promotion, the...