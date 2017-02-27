Photo Release: Lays Awared The Most Powerful Snack Brand of Thailand For the 3rd Consecutive Time by Chulalongkorn University

Bangkok--27 Feb--124 Communications Consulting

Lay's, Thailand's No.1 potato chips, represented by Nitin Bhandari (2nd right), Marketing Director – Foods, and Thamas Chumpani (right), Senior Marketing Manager – Lay's of Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Company Limited, recently received "The Most Powerful Brands of Thailand 2016" Awards from Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn (2nd left), President of Chulalongkorn university, at K-Bank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theater. This is the third consecutive time that the brand has received this prestigious award in snack category.

Organized every other year, the "The Most Powerful Brands of Thailand" awards presentation is aimed at honoring strong and reputable brands in Thailand based on a survey that evaluates the brand power and value of 32 product categories among 12,000 respondents nationwide. Conducted by the Department of Marketing, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University, the survey covers four key criteria including brand awareness, brand preference, product usage, and brand image.