New NESCAFE GOLD Elevates Premium Coffee Market with a Different Premium Quality Coffee Experience Crafted by the Worlds Expert

Bangkok--6 Mar--ABM

NESCAFÉ today announced a new milestone to excite the over-20-billion-baht premium coffee market with the launch of new NESCAFÉ GOLD, crafted to meet the evolving needs of the new generation of coffee lovers. Investing over 300 million baht to create a phenomenon in the coffee market by elevating the standards for premium coffee, new NESCAFÉ GOLD is crafted by the world's coffee expert to offer a multi-sensorial cafe-style coffee experience that you can enjoy at home. New NESCAFÉ GOLD is crafted by coffee experts with a Signature Blend that uses only the finest mountain-grown, hand-picked Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, roasted to golden perfection. It's infused with finely-ground roasted coffee to unlock the hidden taste and aroma notes and topped with a rich velvety foam of exquisite imported milk to deliver an unmatched flavor and aroma to discerning coffee lovers who appreciate the difference. Coffee lovers can now savor new NESCAFÉ GOLD in Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, and White Espresso variants at leading convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets nationwide.

According to Mrs. Audrey Liow, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Indochina, "The Thai coffee market is evolving at a rapid pace, while a new generation of discerning coffee drinkers is seeking quality living filled with special moments. Coffee is also entering its third wave, offering an immersive sensory experience while becoming an art form in its presentation."

"At Nestle, we are committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for Thai people. NESCAFÉ, the world's and Thailand's favourite coffee brand, is introducing new NESCAFÉ GOLD as a bold move to address the evolution of Thai coffee lovers' needs. We are investing over 300 million baht to support the launch of NESCAFÉ GOLD, offering Thai coffee lovers a unique, multi-sensorial experience of cafe-style coffee at home. We are confident that NESCAFÉ GOLD will be the new icon of premium coffee for discerning consumers who appreciate the difference," added Mrs. Liow.

Mr. Vladislav Andreev, Business Executive Manager – Coffee and Creamer Business Unit, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., said, "The world of coffee is changing as consumers have evolved and require premium-quality moments, along with premium-quality coffee to indulge themselves. We see an increasing trend towards premium coffee globally. Coffee drinkers in Europe and Asia enjoy cafe-style hot coffee more than Thais. The cafe-style coffee mix market in Germany is 7,120 million baht; in Great Britain is 3,889 million baht; in France is 2,595 million baht; and in South Korea is 609 million baht."

"In Thailand, the total premium coffee market is immense, at over 20 billion baht, while the premium coffee mix market is considerably smaller at 418 million baht, although it saw a major increase of 15% last year. Out-of-home consumption of premium coffee, especially the number of cafes that serve premium coffee, has greatly increased over the past few years. We wondered why should you only enjoy premium coffee at a cafe? It all starts with NESCAFÉ setting out to build up premium coffee mixes in Thailand by introducing new NESCAFÉ GOLD, which offers a world-class premium cafe-style coffee experience crafted by the expert for those who appreciate the difference."

New NESCAFÉ GOLD is a unique and premium coffee product line. It's carefully crafted by the world's coffee expert to offer a whole new difference with the finest multi-sensorial coffee experience, using a Signature Blend of only the best mountain-grown, hand-picked Arabica and Robusta beans. They are roasted to golden perfection by NESCAFÉ's coffee experts, who have the skills and knowledge needed to release the soul of the bean. It's then infused with finely-ground roasted coffee, using Nestle's proprietary technology, into tiny particles that unlock the hidden taste and aroma notes, and topped with a rich velvety foam of imported milk. New NESCAFÉ GOLD also meets the Nestle Nutritional Foundation (NF) science-based nutritional standard, which means coffee lovers can be sure of the product's goodness.

"These unique elements mean NESCAFÉ GOLD delivers a premium coffee experience with the rich aroma and full-bodied flavor of finely-ground roasted coffee, making your end-cup experience different and indulgent like never before. We are confident that NESCAFÉ GOLD will become the favorite coffee for those who appreciate the difference," added Mr. Andreev.

Mr. Apiwat Iriyapichat, NESCAFÉ Premium Business Manager – Coffee & Creamer, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., added, "In our recent consumer testing, 8 out of 10 Thai coffee drinkers love NESCAFÉ GOLD. An integrated marketing communications campaign that supports the launch of NESCAFÉ GOLD to engage premium coffee lovers includes TV commercials featuring brand ambassador Saharat (Kong) Sangkhapreecha. NESCAFÉ GOLD and Saharat share the same core values, as we are the coffee expert and he is a music expert who crafts all his songs to be the best, which reflects the supreme expertise that goes into crafting NESCAFÉ GOLD. Premium coffee lovers will also be the first to experience new NESCAFÉ GOLD through a sampling program of one million cups nationwide along with in-store visibility and activities, plus an engaging digital campaign. Last but not least, we are also working together with Khun Saharat (Kong) to bring the new premium coffee experience of NESCAFÉ GOLD directly to coffee lovers."

Consumers can savor new NESCAFÉ GOLD in three variants, which are Cappuccino – a temptingly roasted & balanced blend, Latte Macchiato – delightfully mild with sweet notes, and White Espresso – intense in body with a lingering aftertaste. NESCAFÉ GOLD comes in two sizes: a pack of 10 sticks for 99 baht and a pack of four sticks for 40 baht. It's now available at hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and leading retail stores nationwide.