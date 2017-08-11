NESCAFE recognized for fourth consecutive year as Most Chosen Brand in Beverage Category with Brand Footprint Award 2017

Bangkok--11 Aug--ABM

NESCAFÉ, led by Ms. Pattanai Luangtrakul, Corporate Communication & PR Group Manager, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., recently received a "Brand Footprint Award 2017" from Kantar Worldpanel in recognition of NESCAFÉ being the most chosen brand by Thai consumers in the beverage category. The award was presented by Miss Banjongjit Angsu-Sing, Director-General, Department of Business Development, during the Brand Footprint Awards 2017 announcement ceremony. This is the fourth consecutive year NESCAFÉ has received a Brand Footprint Award. It reflects Nestle's Purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future and values rooted in respect. Mr. Howard Chang, Managing Director, Kantar Worldpanel Thailand & Malaysia, also joined the ceremony that recently took place at the Okura Prestige Hotel.

Kantar Worldpanel is the global expert in consumer knowledge and insights. The Kantar Brand Footprint is a comprehensive global study of the most-chosen and fastest-growing FMCG brands in 43 countries around the world. Kantar's research studied purchase data for 24 million households in Thailand, calculating its rankings from Consumer Reach Points (CRP), which is a combination of number of households, household penetration, and frequency of purchase.

The Kantar study showed that NESCAFÉ is the highest-ranking beverage brand chosen by Thai consumers. Out of 24 million Thai households, 55.4% purchase NESCAFÉ to have in their homes with an average purchase frequency of 12.4 times a year, resulting in a CRP of 165, the highest in Thailand among all beverage products.

Mr. Vladislav Andreev, Business Executive Officer – Coffee and Creamer Business Unit, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., said, "We would like to thank our consumers for their continued support for the NESCAFÉ brand. The award reflects the trust the NESCAFÉ brand has earned from Thai consumers for over four decades. This trust is not just an honor for us, but also a great responsibility. To maintain this valuable trust at a high level and continue to remain the people's brand choice in Thailand, we are fully committed to continuing to reinvent NESCAFÉ to ensure it meets the evolving needs of our valuable consumers. With the spirit of reinvention, we recently reformulated our key products - NESCAFÉ BLEND AND BREW and NESCAFÉ RED CUP - with revolutionary technology for "pasom cafe sod kuabod liad," and we also launched the new premium NESCAFE GOLD Cappuccino range."

According to Ms. Pattanai Luangtrakul, Corporate Communication & PR Group Manager, Nestle (Thai) Ltd., "At Nestle, everything we do is driven by our purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. We continue to build trust for the NESCAFÉ brand by putting our effort into making a positive impact for individuals and families, for our communities, and for the planet."

NESCAFÉ offers healthier and tastier products for individuals and families starting with NESCAFÉ BLEND & BREW Pasom Kafe Kua Bod La-iad, which offers the same aroma and flavor as fresh coffee, also known as Kafe Sod; NESCAFÉ BLEND & BREW LESS SUGAR, for a well-balanced taste with 25% less sugar; a pleasurable foaming coffee experience with new premium NESCAFÉ GOLD; and NESCAFÉ RED CUP Pasom Kafe Kua Bod La-iad, pure soluble coffee that offers a more aromatic and smoother cup of coffee with visible proof of quality.

NESCAFÉ also improves the livelihoods of Thai coffee farmers through the NESCAFÉ Plan, a global initiative that supports sustainable coffee farming to promote sustainable income. Nestle is the only company with four buying stations in the southern part of Thailand to procure quality coffee beans that meet its global standards directly from farmers, with 100% traceability. Thirteen Nestle Field Agronomists provide assistance to 2,300 coffee farmers every year, and the company has donated over two million coffee plantlets to Thai coffee farmers to ensure a dependable supply of locally-grown coffee.

NESCAFÉ also stewards resources for future generations through environmental and water improvement projects such as reaching a target of "Zero Waste" for disposal in all soluble coffee factories by 2020.