ของเล่น ของใช้แม่และเด็กแบรนด์ดัง ลดกระหน่ำสูงสุดถึง 90% ที่งาน Kiddo Pacific Warehouse Sale ณ คลังสินค้า พัฒนาการ 30

กรุงเทพฯ--15 พ.ย.--Kiddo Pacific วันที่ 29 พ.ย. – 3 ธ.ค. เวลา 10.00-18.00 น. รวบรวมสินค้าแบรนด์ดังกว่า 50 แบรนด์อาทิเช่น Chicco, Graco, Baby Jogger, Vtech, Playgro, Skip Hop, Motorola, Trunki, Safety 1st, Disney Baby, Iimo, Peppa Pig, Ben10, Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney Cars, Disney Plane, Mickey and Minnie, Disney Tsum Tsum, Shopkins, Happy Place, Paw Patrol, Powerpuff Girl, เต่านินจา, Winx, Marvel, Starwars, Batman, Superman, Minions, Sofia The First, Dragon, Angry Bird, Secret Life of Pets, DC Comic, Crayola, 4M, Spinner, My Little Pony, Transformer กับสินค้าหลากหลายประเภทไม่ว่าจะเป็น รถเข็นเด็ก คาร์ซีท เตียงเด็ก รถขาไถ เสื้อผ้าเด็ก รองเท้าเด็ก เบบี้มอนิเตอร์ ของใช้แม่และเด็ก หม้อนึ่งขวดนม ของเล่นเสริมพัฒนาการเด็ก ของเล่นราคาถูก ตุ๊กตา ของเล่นสะสม ฟิกเกอร์ รถบังคับ รถโมเดล ชุดคอสตูม เป็นต้น Line@kiddopacific (มี@ด้วยนะคะ) หรือทาง Inbox Facebook Page โทร 02-3002565 สถานที่จัดงานคลิ๊ก https://goo.gl/etG6EE พิกัดสถานที่จัด https://goo.gl/mW78u6 สถานที่จอดรถคลิ๊ก https://goo.gl/mk93mR #KiddoPacific #KiddoPacificWarehouse

