Thaicom and Intersat Partner to Offer Managed Satellite Services in Africa Multi-Year Transponder Deal Signed on THAICOM 6/AFRICOM 1

Bangkok--6 Mar--Thaicom

Thaicom Public Company Limited—a leading Asian satellite operator—and Intersat Limited—a leading VSAT provider of cost-effective, end-to-end satellite communications solutions—today announced the launch of its Managed Satellite Network Service for Intersat and Thaicom enterprise and government customers over the iDirect satellite hub platform. The companies recently signed a multi-year deal for capacity on the THAICOM 6/AFRICOM 1 satellite.

The service will provide a secure satellite network on the THAICOM 6/AFRICOM 1 satellite which is located at 78.5 degrees east, and an Intersat-owned, collocated iDirect hub at the company's Kenya-based teleport. Intersat will manage the end-to-end service from its Network Operations Center (NOC) in Nairobi, Kenya. The platform provides a fully managed, customized turnkey service, utilizing state-of-the-art Evolution® hub technology by iDirect which, when combined with THAICOM 6/AFRICOM 1's powerful beams over Africa, leverages high degrees of efficiency to deliver cost-effective and competitive managed services to its customers.

Thaicom Chief Commercial Officer Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri commented: "We have been working hard to stay ahead of the curve by offering flexible, cost-effective, end-to-end satellite services to our customers in Africa. We are delighted that Intersat has made Thaicom their partner of choice in an otherwise very contested market, which reaffirms our reputation as an experienced and trusted partner for the delivery of cost-effective IP-based satellite services to enterprises and governments in Africa."

"Intersat's proven managed service platform has taken a leap forward by taking advantage of Thaicom's experience as an end-to-end satellite service provider and the company's powerful C-band coverage across the African continent," said Hanif Kassam, Chief Executive Officer, Intersat Limited. "Thaicom's understanding of the market and customer-centric approach makes the company a natural choice for Intersat to grow our managed service platform in the pan-African region," added Subrata Roy, Chief Technical Officer at Intersat.

The satellite service provided by Intersat and Thaicom is a fully-managed, customized, turnkey service for reliable and secure communications with a rugged network infrastructure and a quick turnaround time.