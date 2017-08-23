AIS launches AIS NEXT G, the first high-speed network of 1 Gbps in Asean, and introduces a new chapter for its AIS Shop in downtown Bangkok to provide new experiences in digital access

Bangkok--23 Aug--AIS

The NEXT GENERATION NETWORK sees the launch of "AIS NEXT G", a new network facilitating the highest and fastest speed Internet access, a first for Asean. AIS is currently commercializing this breakthrough nationwide through a technological network called "Multipath TCP". An integration of the AIS 4G ADVANCED and AIS SUPER WiFi frequencies, it offers an unprecedented network that efficiently serves all types of digital services. AIS NEXT G, moreover, elevates the country's digital infrastructure to the next level.

The NEXT GENERATION XPERIENCE upgrades services and offers customers a new experience in digital access. The AIS Shop on the 4th floor of CentralWorld has been renovated in gallery style to demonstrate digital innovations in the form of art. The shop also provides modern technologies and smart gadgets from leading brands and customers are invited to experience, try out and purchase the latest products before anyone else.

Pratthana Leelapanang, Acting Chief Marketing Officer of AIS, notes that AIS is aware of the ever-increasing use of the Internet on mobile phones. The growing smartphone usage through permanently switched on connections both at home and outside, multiple devices as well as video content viewing trends indicate that customers will not only use more mobile data, but also require faster and higher speeds of Internet connection on the mobile phone network.

AIS therefore is constantly exploring new technologies to meet the lifestyles of customers with unlimited online connectivity all over the world. Thanks to the strong AIS 4G mobile phone network, which has the largest network coverage in the country and the AIS SUPER WiFi high-speed Internet network that covers more than 80,000 spots nationwide, AIS has successfully developed the new network known as "AIS NEXT G", overcoming obstacles presented by existing mobile frequencies. Through collaboration with strategic partner KT (Korea Telecom), South Korea's leading mobile network provider, the Multipath TCP technology integrates the Internet speeds of the mobile phone and WiFi networks, allowing customers to enjoy high-speed Internet access of up to 1 Gbps where AIS 4G ADVANCED and AIS SUPER WiFi are available in the same area.

AIS has also received cooperation from leading device manufacturer Samsung in developing firmware for the use of AIS NEXT G on Samsung smartphones. AIS and Samsung have worked closely to improve customer service and allow consumers to experience full network efficiency. AIS NEXT G has been designed for use with high-speed Internet including live content in realtime, film streaming or 4K-high-resolution video, downloading/uploading of large files, augmented reality, and voice or video sending via the Cloud System. This is the beginning of mobile phone network development for the NEXT GENERATION that will go beyond 4G and 4.5G speeds.

Bussaya Satirapipatkul, Executive Vice President, Customer Service Management, AIS, adds that AIS is reaffirming its leadership in meeting the lifestyle of the next generation through an investment of more than 40 million baht in renovations to the AIS Shop on the 4th floor of CentralWorld.

Based on AIS The Digital Gallery concept, the shop has been redesigned as a centre of technological innovations in the digital world. In addition to trying out new experiences, customers can explore a wide variety of modern and beautifully designed products from leading brands.

The shop also serves as a gallery, displaying the products in a way similar to precious art. Each product is exhibited on AIS Intelligent Unit for the ultimate experience. New products will be rotated so that customers can experience these before anyone else.

In addition, AIS is enhancing the capacities of its AIS Shop staff, training them as Digital Gurus able to advise and assist customers professionally as well as develop new service innovations.

Ask Aunjai is a virtual agent or intelligent assistant developed from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chatbot and Smart Knowledge Base and is on hand to answer customers' questions on the AIS website and my AIS application around the clock. Ask Aunjai performs like a human with a charming and emotional character that interacts with customers much like real-life employees.

AIS The Digital Gallery demonstrates a big change in AIS services to truly meet various lifestyles and the expectations of the next generation.