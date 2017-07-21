Meet the New Kings of Cocaine: Narcos Season Three Premieres Sept 1 on Netflix

Meet the New Kings of Cocaine: Narcos Season Three Premieres Sept 1 on NetflixEntertainment Press Releases Friday July 21, 2017 12:04
"Agent Pena, how much do you know about the Cali Cartel?" In a post-Pablo Escobar world, those final words spoken in the last season of the Netflix Original Series "Narcos," foreshadow the upcoming season's pivot into the corrupt, powerful, and wildly profitable world of Colombia's Cali Cartel-the biggest drug lords you've probably never heard of.
Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar's, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.
Just as Gilberto announces a bold plan to walk away from the business, DEA agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) enlists the help of American and Colombian law enforcement to take it down. This season opens up a complex and ruthless world of new figures.
