Movie: BUSHWICK สู้ยึดเมือง

กรุงเทพฯ--13 ก.ย.--M Pictures BUSHWICK สู้ยึดเมือง เข้าฉาย 28 กันยายน 2560 "ครั้งแรกของภาพยนตร์แอคชั่นที่ถ่าย LONG TAKE ทั้งเรื่อง" ผู้กำกับ: แคร์รี่ เมอร์เลี่ยน (Cary Murnion) Cooties (2014) โจนาธาน มิลล็อต (Jonathan Milott) Cooties (2014) ผู้เขียนบท: นิค ดามีซี่ (Nick Damici) Cold in July (2014) กราแฮม เลซนิค (Graham Reznick) I Can See You (2008) นักแสดง: เดฟ บาทิสต้า (Dave Bautista) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Spectre (2015), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) บริททานี สโนว์ (Brittany Snow) Pitch Perfect (2012), John Tucker Must Die (2006), Prom Night (2008) แองเจลิค แซมบรานา (Angelic Zambrana) Precious (2009), Fighting (2009), Illegal Tender (2007) เรื่องย่อ: ทันทีที่ ลูซี่ (บริททานี สโนว์) เดินออกมาจากสถานีรถไฟบุชวิค เธอได้ค้นพบว่าเมืองเกิดของเธอกำลังถูกกองกำลังติดอาวุธที่สวมเสื้อทหารชุดดำจู่โจม เธอได้รับการช่วยเหลือจากอดีตนาวิกโยธิน สตูป (เดฟ บาทิสต้า) และได้ค้นพบว่าผู้ที่กำลังจู่โจมเมืองของเธอคือกองกำลังทหารจากเท็กซัสที่ต้องการแบ่งแยกดินแดน พวกเขามาพร้อมกับอาวุธ และใช้เมืองบุชวิคเป็นตัวประกันในการต่อรอง มีเพียงสิ่งเดียวที่เขาทั้งสองทำได้คือการพยายามเอาชีวิตรอดผ่านดงสมรภูมิกลางเมืองไปยังเป้าหมายที่ๆ จะเป็นสมรภูมิสุดท้ายของสงครามครั้งนี้ ตัวอย่าง (ซับไทย) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7urDqG9BLvw

