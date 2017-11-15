Photo Release: Jigsaw For Entertainment

Photo Release: Jigsaw For EntertainmentEntertainment Press Releases Wednesday November 15, 2017 13:41
Mr. Siamrus Laohasukkasem, Managing Director Major Kantana Broadcasting Co., Ltd., an executive of M Channel satellite TV network, joins hands with Vachara Vachrapol, Chief Executive Officer Thairath TV in setting up an alliance, under a business strategy "Jigsaw For Entertainment", to launch the new TV show "M Theater" on Thairath TV Channel 32. "M Theater" is scheduled to air twice a week on two slots of primetime - 10 pm on every Friday and midday on every Sunday.
While M Channel is in the forefront of Thailand's movie channels, Thairath Channel 32 is the leading digital TV station delivering its audiences with sharp and clear images in HD. The alliance intends to offer audiences with better experiences in watching movies on television, and aims to provide them an alternate choice of home entertainment. The show is believed to help expand a viewer base and increase TV ratings for the two alliances.
