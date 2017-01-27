SCB expands SME market with 150% LTV lending for up to 30 years

Bangkok--27 Jan--Siam Commercial Bank

Siam Commercial Bank has launched an "SME Ready 2 Grow" campaign as part of its continuous effort to provide small- and medium-size enterprise (SME) operators access to financial opportunities and products. Under the campaign, the bank is ready to lend up to 150% loan-to-value (LTV) for business expansion or working capital support and 100% LTV for workplace purchases with a maximum loan term of 30 years. For business start-up loans, the bank is ready to offer 90% LTV lending for up to 10 years. To participate in propelling the national e-payment development strategy for a cashless society, SCB provided SME operators with Electronic Data Capture (EDC) services together with cheque books to boost performance efficiency and business transaction volumes. The bank also joined with True Corporation PCL, the first mobile operator in Thailand offering 4G LTE service and the Internet of Things (IOT), to boost the convenience of daily living and business performance, and further support SME businesses by giving out monthly TrueMove H sim cards with lucky numbers and monthly service discounts of up to 6,000 bahtfor clients participating in the program (under conditions prescribed by the bank).

On this occasion, the SCB Head of the Small SME Segment and Mortgage Products Function Ms Pikun Srimahunt (2nd from left); the SCB Head of the Partnership and Business Development Function Ms. Pitiporn Phanaphat (left); The Director of Mobile Postpaid, True Corporation Mrs Nattha Pasupat, (2nd from right); and the Deputy Director of Product Marketing & Business Development (Mobile Business) Mr. Nonti Suptasavee, True Corporation (right) jointly inaugurated the campaign. Interested SME operators are invited to apply for the loans at any SCB branch nationwide from now until March 31, 2017. For additional information, please call the SCB Call Center at 02-777-7777.