Photo Release: KTC offers worthier gift of happiness to members to shop at supermarket under campaign 10 Times of Happiness Is Given Every Friday with KTC.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday January 30, 2017 12:58
Mr. Nattasit Soontranu, Vice President – Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited said KTC members began to be familiar with the behaviors of taking KTC Forever Rewards accumulated points for trading in for discounts in Supermarkets and Shopping Centers. As a result, KTC therefore this year wants to emphasize the strength of KTC Forever Rewards points in the sector of Supermarket by launching campaign, "10 Times of Happiness Is Given Every Friday with KTC". Members spending through KTC Credit Cards and using KTC Forever Rewards points equal to the total spending per sales slip can redeem for 10% discount or cash back and get KTC Forever Rewards points of 5 times. Special! Every Friday members can redeem for 10% discount or cash back and get KTC Forever Rewards points of 10 times without setting a requirement on the minimum spending. It is the opening of an opportunity to members having small amounts of accumulated points to be able to participate in the campaign and help them in accelerating to receive the accumulated points quicker at TESCO Lotus / Big C / Max Value / Villa Market / Tops Supermarket / UFM Fuji Super / Home Fresh Mart / Gourmet Market and Tang Hua Seng from today until 31 July 2017. (For Tops Supermarket throughout the country, the campaign begins on 1 February 2017).
