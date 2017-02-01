Photo Release: Bangkok Bank donated Baht 1 million supports Thai Heart Foundation under Royal Patronage Honored

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank donated Baht 1 million supports Thai Heart Foundation under Royal Patronage HonoredStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 14:42
Bangkok Bank Vice Executive Chairman Deja Tulananda (middle on left) and Executive Vice Presidents and Corporate Secretary Apichart Ramyarupa (2nd from left) donated Baht 1 million to Thai Heart Foundation under Royal Patronage Honored Consultant Than Phuying Sumalee Chatikavanich (middle on right), the 1st Vice Chairman Professor Emeritus Parinya Sakiyalak (2nd from right), the 2nd Vice Chairman Wallop Chiaravanont and Secretary Professor Emeritus Suphachai Chaithiraphan. The bank supports Thai Heart Foundation under Royal Patronage for the sixth consecutive year. The funds will be used in activities to make people aware of heart disease, one of the highest-risk diseases for Thai people, as well as to provide them with knowledge on how to take care and protect them self from heart disease. Every year Bangkok Bank and the Foundation co-hosted to set 'Tai Rom Phra Barame-Pher Hua Jai Thai–Wan Hua Jai Lok' exhibition. This year being held from Wednesday 1 to Friday 3 February 2017 in the forecourt of Bangkok Bank's Head Office in Silom Road. The exhibition features health check-ups, seminars about heart health, and exercise demonstrations. Many healthy products including grains, seafood, meat, milk, beans, oils and fats can also be purchased at the exhibition.
