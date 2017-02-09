Photo Release: SCB teams up with LH to hold a Month of Love campaign

Bangkok--9 Feb--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank has joined with Land and Houses PCL (LH) to launch a "Month of Love" campaign featuring a special fixed interest rate offer of 0.50% for 14 months to please lovers of Valentine's Day. The exclusive privilege is offered to clients who buy homes or condominiums under any projects developed by Land and Houses, receive loan approval, and draw down the loan by March 31, 2017 (under conditions prescribed by the bank). Seen in the picture are SCB Executive Vice President, Mortgage Business Division, Ms. Kanokwan Jaisri (right) and LH Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Wit Tantiworawong, (right)

Latest Press Release

