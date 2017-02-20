Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Thilawa Special Economic Zone in Myanmar

Bangkok--20 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Mrs. Kesara Manchusree (second left), President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and Ms. Aunada Phruttinarakorn (far right), Chairman of Executive Committee of SCI Electric Public Company Limited, on a visit to Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Led by Deputy Prime Minister (Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak) and comprising representatives from the Thai business sector, the delegation participated in a briefing on trade and investment opportunity in Myanmar and visited Thai entrepreneurs' project site in Thilawa SEZ, Myanmar.

