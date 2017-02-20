Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Thilawa Special Economic Zone in Myanmar

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 17:40
Bangkok--20 Feb--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Mrs. Kesara Manchusree (second left), President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and Ms. Aunada Phruttinarakorn (far right), Chairman of Executive Committee of SCI Electric Public Company Limited, on a visit to Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Led by Deputy Prime Minister (Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak) and comprising representatives from the Thai business sector, the delegation participated in a briefing on trade and investment opportunity in Myanmar and visited Thai entrepreneurs' project site in Thilawa SEZ, Myanmar.

For further information, please contact Public Relations Division, Office of Top Management
Tel. 0 2271 3700, 0 2278 0047, 0 2617 2111 ext. 1141-6

Latest Press Release

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Assigned #BBB# And #cnA# Outlook Stable

HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it assigned its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating to the China-based online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we also...

Preliminary #BBB (sf)# Rating Assigned To Student Finance#s Fixed-Rate Secured Notes

LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its preliminary 'BBB (sf)' credit rating to Student Finance PLC's fixed-rate secured notes (see list below). Our preliminary 'BBB (sf)' rating on the notes reflects our...

Toshiba Housing Loan Service Beneficiary Certificate Series 6 And 7 RMBS Classes B Class A Ratings Affirmed

TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised its rating on class B of the Toshiba Housing Loan Service Beneficiary Certificate Series 6 transaction to 'AA+ (sf)' and its rating on class B of the Toshiba...

Mongolia Benchmark-Size U.S. Dollar-Denominated Notes Rated #B-#

SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B-' long-term issue rating to Mongolia's benchmark-size U.S. dollar-denominated notes. The notes will constitute the direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and...

DTC Three Funding RMBS Classes B To E Upgraded

TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised by one notch its ratings on classes B to D and by three notches its rating on class E issued under the DTC Three Funding Ltd. (DTC3) transaction (see list...

Related Topics

Export-Import Bank of Thailand The Stock Exchange of Thailand Stock Exchange of Thailand stockexchangeofthai Pisit Serewiwattana The Stock Exchange Kesara Manchusree Bank of Thailand stock exchange EXIM Thailand