Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Thilawa Special Economic Zone in Myanmar

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Thilawa Special Economic Zone in MyanmarStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 17:40
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Mrs. Kesara Manchusree (second left), President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand and Ms. Aunada Phruttinarakorn (far right), Chairman of Executive Committee of SCI Electric Public Company Limited, on a visit to Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Led by Deputy Prime Minister (Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak) and comprising representatives from the Thai business sector, the delegation participated in a briefing on trade and investment opportunity in Myanmar and visited Thai entrepreneurs' project site in Thilawa SEZ, Myanmar.
Latest Press Release
HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it assigned its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating to the China-based online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we also...
LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its preliminary 'BBB (sf)' credit rating to Student Finance PLC's fixed-rate secured notes (see list below). Our preliminary 'BBB (sf)' rating on the notes reflects our...
TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised its rating on class B of the Toshiba Housing Loan Service Beneficiary Certificate Series 6 transaction to 'AA+ (sf)' and its rating on class B of the Toshiba...
SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B-' long-term issue rating to Mongolia's benchmark-size U.S. dollar-denominated notes. The notes will constitute the direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and...
TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Feb. 20, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised by one notch its ratings on classes B to D and by three notches its rating on class E issued under the DTC Three Funding Ltd. (DTC3) transaction (see list...