Photo Release: Delta Wins Two Awards at SET Awards 2016
During the award ceremony for SET Awards 2016, Mr. Hsieh Shen-yen, President of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited, was presented with two awards by Dr. Santi Kiranand, Senior Executive Vice President of Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET); and Mr. Santi Viriyarungsarit, Group Editor of Money & Banking magazine. Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited won the Outstanding CEO Awards and the Outstanding Company Performance Award for listed company with SET market capitalization of THB30 billion to THB100 billion. Delta's President, Mr. Hsieh Shen-yen, is the only foreigner among the six winners in the Outstanding CEO Awards category.
Organized by SET, there are a total of 22 winners from 21 listed firms consisting of 12 SET-listed firms, three MAI-listed firms, two securities firms, two asset management firms, one financial advisor, and one enterprise. These companies and individuals have proven their capabilities and commitment towards quality development, while keeping pace with the new business environment, thus positioning themselves as key drivers in strengthening the Thai capital market.
