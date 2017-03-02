Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Supports the Construction of Computer Training School of Foundation for Support and Development of Disabled Persons in Nonthaburi

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Supports the Construction of Computer Training School of Foundation for Support and Development of Disabled Persons in NonthaburiStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday March 2, 2017 17:45
Dr. Mas Tanyongmas (second right), Director and Member of Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), and Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (third right), EXIM Thailand's President, recently led a team of the Bank's executives and staff to give a cash donation of 900,000 baht to Mr. Theerawat Thanyalakpark (second left), President of the Foundation for Support and Development of Disabled Persons in Nonthaburi province, in support of the construction of the Foundation's computer training school. The donation was under EXIM Thailand's "Life Asset" program which was part of its corporate social responsibility activities to provide educational assistance to promote better quality of life of the disabled.
