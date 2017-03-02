Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Supports the Construction of Computer Training School of Foundation for Support and Development of Disabled Persons in Nonthaburi

Bangkok--2 Mar--EXIM BANK Dr. Mas Tanyongmas (second right), Director and Member of Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), and Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (third right), EXIM Thailand's President, recently led a team of the Bank's executives and staff to give a cash donation of 900,000 baht to Mr. Theerawat Thanyalakpark (second left), President of the Foundation for Support and Development of Disabled Persons in Nonthaburi province, in support of the construction of the Foundation's computer training school. The donation was under EXIM Thailand's "Life Asset" program which was part of its corporate social responsibility activities to provide educational assistance to promote better quality of life of the disabled.

Latest Press Release

SCBS to expand DW market with 20 new DWs and new IT systems to boost liquidity management efficiency In a bid to maintain its Derivative Warrants (DW) market leadership, SCB Securities Co., Ltd. (SCBS) will roll out a new IT platform to increase the efficiency of liquidity management. The new system ensures that SCBS will be able to quickly determine...

Ratings Raised On Cash Flow CDO Of ABS Transaction FAXTOR ABS 2005-1#s Class A-2 Class A-3 Affirmed LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) March 2, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today raised to'A+ (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' its credit ratings on FAXTOR ABS 2005-1 B.V.'s classA-2E and A-2F notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'BB+ (sf)' ratingon the class...

China South City Holdings# Proposed U.S. Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes Assigned #B-# And #cnB# Ratings HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) March 2, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B-' long-term issue rating and 'cnB' long-term Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by China...

ICICI Bank Ltd.#s Proposed U.S. Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes Rated #BBB-# SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) March 2, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by ICICI Bank Ltd. (foreign currency BBB-/Stable/A-3). The...

Related Topics