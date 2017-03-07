CCB celebrates 25th anniversary of its presence in Cambodia

Bangkok--7 Mar--Siam Commercial Bank

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cambodia Commercial Bank (CCB), its wholly owned subsidiary in Cambodia established in 1991. With four branches in key economic areas: Phnom Penh (Head Office), Battambang, Siem Reap, and Sihanouk Ville, CCB has supported the growth in trade and investment between Thailand and Cambodia.

SCB Head of International Banking Business Kamalkant Agarwal said that SCB, as the sole shareholder of CCB, is proud that for 25 years CCB has operated as a local bank in Cambodia, serving businesses in Thailand and Cambodia and supporting their trade and investment. It has supported both its key Thai clients and local Cambodian clients to grow their business operations. CCB has consistently improved its capabilities in Cambodia by implementing new systems and product capabilities to service the growing and changing needs of its clients. SCB became the first Thai bank to have ATMs outside Thailand by installing ATMs at all of its 4 branches of CCB. It also installed its first offshore off premise ATM at Royal Phnom Penh Hospital to support a new hospital set up by a key client. For business clients, the bank has upgraded its electronic financial transaction services to reduce limitations and boost business agility and growing investment value between the two countries, and scale up to expand business networks in the CLMV countries, an area with high economic potential.

The bank offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including deposit accounts in local and foreign currencies, loans, international fund transfers, international trade finance, letters of guarantee, treasury and financial management, credit card merchant service, custody service, financial advisory service, global transaction services, and financial services tailored to suit each client's particular needs.

SCB maintains its focus on business expansion and strengthening in the CLMV countries, a strategic area where the bank has established a foundation and expanded its network to continuously support its clients' businesses. Currently, SCB's presence in the CLMV countries includes CCB in Cambodia, the SCB Vientiane Branch in Lao PDR, the SCB Ho Chi Minh Branch in Vietnam with a license from the State Bank of Vietnam last year for operating full-branch services, and a representative office in Yangon, Myanmar. For the latter, SCB hopes to support both Thai and Myanmar business operators by scaling the office up to a branch if authorities grant permission. The bank' solid network in the CLMV countries will better serve and support business clients seeking to expand their networks in terms of trade and investment, as well as business opportunities in potential neighboring countries to further build strong growth in the region.