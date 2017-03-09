KTC, JCB and Uniqlo offer summer rewards to their customers, giving away 200-Baht voucher for every 2,000 Baht purchase.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday March 9, 2017 17:07
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Miss Sudchavee Banjobdee, Manager—Credit Card Business, in collaboration with JCB International (Thailand) Company Limited, by Miss Tharinee Wongwattanun, Deputy Manager, Marketing Department and Uniqlo (Thailand) Company Limited, by Miss Plengchalay Junsom, Manager In-store Marketing, gives away a 200-Baht gift voucher to all KTC JCB members who reach a minimum purchase of 2,000 Baht (no maximum), from today until April 30, 2017 (limited to 13,500 vouchers throughout the campaign and the vouchers can be used as discounts for any products at every Uniqlo store, from today until May 31, 2017).
