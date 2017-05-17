Photo Release: SCB holds Japanese Business Opportunities in Thailand 4.0 seminar

Bangkok--17 May--Siam Commercial Bank

To encourage the business sector to prepare for the age of Thailand 4.0, Siam Commercial Bank is continuously conducting activities aimed at providing knowledge and understanding of the direction and changes of the Thai economy in the future. Recently the Bank organized a "Japanese Business Opportunities in Thailand4.0" seminar to present perspectives useful for Japanese business people in Thailand to explore investment opportunities and expand their businesses in line with government policy while the country is in a transitional period. Seen participating as bank and expert lecturers in the seminar, which took place recently at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, are SCB Head of Commercial Banking Solutions Mrs. Pimolpa Suntichok (2nd from right); SCB Head of the Japan Division, International Banking Function, Mr. Hiroyuki Saijo (right); SCB Senior Economist, Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) Mr. Thanapol Srithanpong; Mr. Junichiro Haseba, Director of the Investment Cooperation Department, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) (2nd from left); and Dr. Takamasa Fujioka, Director of Sasin Japan Center, Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University.