Gifts for Mom, Show that You Care with KTC.

Bangkok--3 Aug--Krungthai Card

Mrs. Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, Executive Vice President — Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, stated that, for this August, KTC has been in collaboration with leading partners in several categories—health and beauty, restaurants, traveling and shopping, and hotels, to launch promotional campaigns for all KTC members during Mother's Day.

Health and Beauty: "Happy Mom Happy Me" – KTC members and their mothers can be selective on health and beauty packages at leading hospitals, such as Samitivej Srinakarin Hospitals / Paolo Hospitals and Phyathai Hospital; fitness centers, such as We Fitness / Sports City / Yoga & Me / Fit Junctions and True Arena Hua Hin; or beauty clinics, such as Nitipol Clinic / Wuttisak Clinic / Romrawin Clinic and Sparsha Slimming Center. KTC provides all members with triple promotions, 1) buy 1 get 1 free for any health and beauty programs at any participating stores, 2) 15% cashback redemption, when settling a full payment of every THB 1,000 per sales slip with credit card and redeeming every 1,000 KTC FOREVER REWARDS points (Register via SMS as required), and 3) unlimited cashback throughout the campaign, when settling an installment payment under KTC FLEXI 0% for up to 10 months with KTC credit cards (register via SMS to join the campaign), from July 1 until August 31, 2017.

Restaurants: "Delicious August at 12 famous Thai restaurants - get up to 22% discount and 12 times FOREVER REWARDS points". KTC has well selected favorite Thai restaurants for all mothers — Srifah / Savoey / Laem Charoen Seafood / Taling Pling / Kub Kao Kub Pla / Rod Ni Yom / Krua Dork Mai Khao / Baan Ice / Nara Thai Cuisine / Apinara / Ton Kreung and Prai Raya. KTC members and their mothers having a meal at these participating restaurants will get 5-10% discount throughout August. Special only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, members can redeem KTC FOREVER REWARDS points equivalent to the total payment amount paid per sales slip with 12% cashback and 12 times FOREVER REWARDS points (register via SMS every time to receive the privilege), from August 1-31, 2017.

Shopping: "KTC Gift of Love 17"—KTC has joined hands with 9 leading diamond stores—Diamond James / Dilavee / Gold Swiss / Jubilee Diamond / Modern Diamond / Prima Diamond / Prima Gold / Phataramanee and Regent Diamond, to grant privileges to all members during Mother's Day. Members can settle payments under KTC FLEXI 0% for up to 10 months and receive cashback at unlimited payment amount (according to the terms and conditions) by registering via SMS to join the campaign within the day of the first purchase, from July 1 – September 30, 2017.

Travel: KTC has launched "Thai Tourism Colours of Boutique Stay" for all members to travel with their mothers and have good memories together. With tour packages by NoomSao Tour, such as 1. "Healthy Trip," a 3 days 2 nights, "Visiting old towns, travel for a better health with natural treatment," to visit 5 temples and hop to 3 islands and visit Bang Pra-In Royal Palace located in Ayutthaya, at only THB 9500 per person, open for reservations from today until August 18, 2017. The trip will be on August 23-25, 2017. 2."Boutique Trip surrounded with nature in Mueang Sam Mhok at Maehongsorn" for 3 days 2 nights, staying at Levine Rak Thai Resort and Yoma Resort, sightseeing fog sea in the morning at Yoonlai sightseeing point, spa for a healthy body at Phu Klone, and raft floating at Nam Lod Cave at only THB 13900 per person, open for reservations from today until August 15, 2017. The trip will be on August 25-27, 2017. Members can choose KTC FLEXI 0% for 4 months. Special for members having payments through KTC-Bangkok Airways or KTC Master Card Credit Cards, get a THB 850 worth luggage from NoomSao Tour per person, when reserving "Visiting old towns, travel for a better health with natural treatment" package, or get more THB 500 discount per person when reserving "Boutique Trip surrounded with nature in Mueang Sam Mhok," altogether with more privileges! Members will have lucky draw chances for 5-prize Bangkok Airways tickets to any domestic routes. One prize is for 2 persons. All are worth up to THB 100,000.

Hotel: KTC invites all members to express their loves to their mothers at Play La Ploen Boutique Resort and Adventure Camp in Buriram for 2 days 1 night. Relaxing stay in a stylish guestroom, visiting a winter flower city and tasting dinner buffet and enjoying traditional fan workshop at special price of THB 1,500 for 2 persons. Members will get free a THB 250 worth folding umbrella. Pre-book your room from July 25 until August 9, 2017 and stay during August 12-14, 2017; or choose the Bond with Mum package—relaxing at spa treatment, healthy class by a professional at Dhara Dhevi Hotel, Chiang Mai at only THB 16,380 per room per night and get free afternoon tea set at Dhara Dhevi Cake Shop for 2 persons, from July 25 until August 31, 2017.

U-SHOP: KTC provides alternatives for all members to choose gifts for their mothers online through www.ktc.co.th/ushop in which you can find many gifts, such as beauty and heath, home equipment, or hotel vouchers. Members get up to 60% discount and more 15% top-up discount when using KTC FOREVER REWARDS equivalent to the payment amount. Convenience with delivery service to your door step for free, from today until August 31, 2017.

For more information, please contact KTC Phone 02 123 5000 press 6, or visitwww.ktc.co.th or register for credit cards at every branches of "KTC Touch" member service or click the link for online registration http://bit.ly/2skCwZ8