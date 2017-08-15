KTC launches the Wow Week activity in providing up to 40% discount as part of Enjoy Japanese Food and Win a Trip to Japan with KTC Credit Card campaign.

Bangkok--15 Aug--Krungthai Card

Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President - Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, launches the "Wow Week" activity in providing up to 40% discount every week during August and September 2017 with 8 Japanese restaurants (1 restaurant / week) as part of major annual campaign, "Enjoy Japanese Food and Win a Trip to Japan with KTC Credit Card". Members simply make payments using KTC credit cards and the usage of KTC FOREVER REWARDS points equivalent to the amount of the transaction in the sales slip to redeem for special 40% discount.

For the first week of August, KTC joins hands with "Akiyoshi Restaurant" by Ms. Srihatai Serina Praisankul, Managing Director, to offer 40% discount on regular priced A La Carte Sukiyaki and Shabu Shabu menus not inclusive of alcoholic menus from 5 to 11 August 2017 (with the exception of Siam Square One branch).

The participating restaurants for the "Wow Week" activity in August are as follows:

Yoshinoya Restaurant

Members receive special 40% discount (1 privilege per card and sales slip) from 12 to 18 August 2017.

Sakura Restaurant

Members receive special 40% discount (only for regular priced food) from 19 to 25 August 2017.

Tenya Restaurant

Members receive special 40% discount (only for regular priced food and beverages) from 26 August to 1 September 2017.

For more information about the participating restaurants for the "Wow Week" activity in September, please call KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th, register for a credit card at any "KTC TOUCH" branches or click link ?http://bit.ly/2skCwZ8.